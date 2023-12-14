Watch : Rhumba sensation, DJ 20 hits jackpot with chart-topping single “Imithwalo”

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

After seven albums with limited success, Rhumba artiste DJ 20, also known as Njengelizwe Ngwenya, seems to have struck gold with his latest release. The album, titled “Sekuvel’okunye ft Bazabefumbethe” was released in South Africa at the beginning of the month. It features the runaway hit “Imithwalo”.

https://youtu.be/9Rjyo808W_A

The song has quickly gained traction on social media, sparking numerous video challenges and becoming a festive season anthem. With the holiday season seeing a significant influx of Zimbabweans returning home, particularly those using the services of Omalayitsha, DJ 20’s track resonates with many on the long journey back.

Other notable tracks on the album include “Ndabezitha”, “BaKalanga”, “Back Door”, “Game Over” and “Inkunzi Mavava”.

The DJ expressed his excitement about the unexpected success of his latest project, stating, “I started music in 1996, working with various bands until I formed my band, Orchestra Bambadzi Sounds, in 2017. My past seven albums didn’t perform as well as the latest, which has been well-received by fans.”

Reflecting on the inspiration behind “Imithwalo”, the 42-year-old artiste shared a personal story.

“The song is from a true story that happened when I was born. Two cows were slaughtered for lobola before my neighbours were even informed of my birth. They then came to express their congratulations carrying imithwalo as presents. That is the genesis of the song.”

DJ 20 is working on distributing the album back home due to its growing demand.

Originally from Bhambadzi in Plumtree, a region known for producing various Rhumba artistes, the artiste reminisced about his musical journey, mentioning his love for imbube music during his school days at Bambadzi Primary School.

The success of “Imithwalo” has not only brought DJ 20 newfound recognition but also landed him performance gigs in places like KoStabataba in Plumtree and Madlambudzi, with more bookings still in the pipeline.

DJ 20’s latest work is undoubtedly making waves, marking a turning point in his musical career. So, the next time you hear the infectious lines “Abanye babuye le hayi la, Bathwele imithwalo, Abanye babuya so hayi la sebethwele imithwalo,” you’ll know you’re listening to the chart-topping hit.

– @themkhust