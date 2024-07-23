Watch: Ric Ko: Rising star wins hearts in Plumtree with electrifying performance

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FAST-rising Plumtree-based rapper Ric Ko is swiftly becoming a fan favourite, judging by the multitudes of fans that attended his single launch of “Impilo” at Chicken King in the town.

The artiste has made it a tradition to launch his works through live shows as a way of creating lasting relationships with his fan base and establishing his presence in the border town.

The venue was filled to capacity, with fired-up performances from Babongile Sibanda, Man Q, and Ric Ko. The DJs who kept the crowd on their feet all night long included DJs Yugoe, Big Q, Macasette, Mthorelber, Pro, Maba, and Teddie.

Ric Ko expressed his gratitude and excitement about the event: “The people’s reaction was nothing short of amazing. They were already calling my name before it was even time for my performance, and when I got on stage, everyone’s mood just lit up. It was quite an amazing experience.

“‘Impilo’ is a vibey, happy, and at the same time life-touching hip-hop song that talks about being grateful to be alive, regardless of the situations life finds us in. The verses are taken from my own personal story, situations that could’ve brought me down, but I kept my head up. When I was writing the hook of the song, all I had in mind was everyone who has been going through something in life.”

“Impilo” was produced by a Victoria Falls-based music producer/DJ, DJ Ace Kater and is available on all digital platforms under the name Ric Ko.

– @mthabisi_mthire