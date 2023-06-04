WATCH: Rising songstress Feli Nandi lives her dream

Leonard Ncub, Online Reporter

[email protected]

RISING songstress Feli Nandi, birth name Felistas Winnie Chipendo is living her dream of becoming a popular musical artiste. On Saturday the 31-year-old won the ‘best female artiste’ and ‘best alternative award’ at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) 2023 in Harare.

Prior to that, Feli Nandi wowed delegates at the mining conference held by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls where she played at two events on Wednesday and Friday. The Wednesday show was a dinner for the Chamber of Mines sponsored by Stanbic Bank and on Friday it was a Cell Insurance-sponsored cocktail where Feli Nandi proved she is maturing by each day.

Her inspiration from different genres made it easy for her and the band to switch from one song to the other with versatility and without faltering in the rhythm. She played her own songs and jelled them with covers from various living and departed artistes, mostly yesteryear hits sending the crowd mostly made up of chief executives and directors down memory lane.

The Pakare Paye product proved why she has gotten numerous nominations for awards and why she continues to get private and public gigs. Speaking through her manager, Connie Mazani, Feli Nandi said playing at the Chamber of Mines was a rare experience.

“The Chamber of Mines event was a great experience. We played at the Chamber of Mines’ dinner hosted by Stanbic Bank on Wednesday and then wrapped up with an electrifying performance at the Cell Insurance cocktail,” she said.

“The covers we performed at our live shows were to pay homage and celebrate my fellow comrades in the arts, that is living and late legends.” With the first album ‘Izwi’, Feli Nandi hopes to release a second album end of the year.

She went solo in 2020 and with songs Kukurumidza, Unotyeyi and others, Feli Nandi is proving to be a hot potato in the arts industry as she is well sought after at events. She has been nominated for various awards as her star keeps rising.

Feli Nandi was part of the lineup for the OK grand challenge and is set for a long international trip to the Zimfest in the United Kingdom. “In between, we have some local private events,” she said. [email protected]

