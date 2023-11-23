WATCH: RoilBAA People’s Choice winner to drive home

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THIS year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) ultimate winner will drive home in a brand-new set of wheels, organisers of the awards have said.

Speaking at the RoilBAA nominees’ dinner held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Tuesday, art and cultural doyen Saimon Mambazo Phiri, who is one of the organisers of the event said awarding of such prizes shows that art is a sustainable venture.

“This year, the winner of the People’s Choice Award will drive home in a brand new car and this is a testament that indeed, art can be a meaningful and sustainable venture. Some of us grew up in an era where we were told to study to get a proper job, but I want to say that with art, we can drive cars and build houses.

“The People’s Choice Award will be voted for on our online platform and on Saturday, the winner will get to drive home in a brand new car,” Mambazo said.

He said they will not disclose the brand and the make of the vehicle yet as they are still open to sponsors lending a helping hand and that has a bearing on the type of car the winner will get.

Last year’s winner of the People’s Choice gong, Msiz’kay walked away with a fully-serviced residential stand.

The nominees’ dinner was hosted by comedian Ntando Van Moyo and media personality, Sizwakele Ndlovu with all nominees being presented with certificates of merit for their contribution to the arts sector. Entertainment was offered by session artistes, “The Collective” led by Ramsey K.

Phiri also announced that United Refineries, the awards’ main sponsors through their Roil cooking oil brand, will be ending their sponsorship tenure this year.

The awards will be held on Saturday at the ZIEC. To maintain high standards of visually-aesthetic apparel, there will be fashion police monitoring how people will be dressed with the best-dressed standing a chance to win prizes.

This year’s ceremony is being supported by the Culture Fund and many sponsors to honour Bulawayo and Matabeleland region’s artistic juggernauts. —@MbuleloMpofu