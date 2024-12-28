WATCH: SADC delegates to grace Zim National thanksgiving service

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THIS year’s National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, now in its eighth year, will take on a regional dimension with the attendance of representatives from all SADC member states.

President Mnangagwa, the current SADC Chairperson, is set to preside over this significant event, which will be held tomorrow at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) arena in Bulawayo.

The annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, a cornerstone event since 2017, underscores Zimbabwe’s profound appreciation for divine guidance in its journey of progress and development.

This year, the service is anticipated to draw a diverse congregation from various denominations, united in gratitude for the peace, prosperity, and advancements that have graced the nation.

Initiated by President Mnangagwa following the establishment of the Second Republic, the service has become an annual tradition, fostering a powerful platform for spiritual communion between the nation’s leadership and its people.

The event, a collaborative effort between the Faith for the Nation Campaign and the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), provides a crucial space for believers to intercede for continued blessings and prosperity of Zimbabwe, recognising the vital role of faith in national advancement.

Speaking to Saturday Chronicle yesterday, Shuvai Wutawunashe, a prominent gospel musician and member of the Faith for Nation campaign committee, said that the occasion serves as a time to express heartfelt gratitude to God for the numerous milestones achieved throughout the past year.

“Sunday, December 29 is a big day for the nation as we come together for the 8th edition of the National Dedication Service. It happens annually and the nation looks forward to the event. The nation will come together with one voice, one heart, one mind to give thanks to God for all the milestones, achievements, and successes that have taken place in the past year,” she said.

This year’s theme is “Our Nation, Our Opportunity — Celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe.

Wutawunashe underscored the unique significance of this year’s event, highlighting that it coincides with President Mnangagwa’s tenure as the Chairperson of SADC.

President Mnangagwa assumed this esteemed position in August.

“This year’s edition has an advantage in that our President, the chairman of SADC, will have many people from almost every SADC country. It’s a wonderful opportunity for President Mnangagwa to make statements and share hopes for SADC, where he will lead us and many SADC members will be in attendance.

“We will be having key musicians from SADC to celebrate the day and it’s not just for Zimbabwe, we have faith for Zimbabwe but also we have faith for the nations of SADC. It’s a day for SADC as well.”

Wutawunashe said that President Mnangagwa will lead the nation in prayer, offering thanksgiving for the blessings bestowed upon hardworking Zimbabwean families.

This occasion also presents a unique opportunity for the President to dedicate national projects and personal endeavours to the Almighty.

Wutawunashe further underscored the profound significance of this interaction, underlining the importance of fostering a strong relationship between national leaders and the Church. She believes that dedicating oneself to God is essential for the spiritual and moral well-being of any nation.

“This is an event that brings our national leaders, community leaders, from business and every sector of the nation including traditional leaders will be well represented. Every last Sunday of the year, Zimbabwe gives thanks for everything God has given us. We say Ebenezer.”