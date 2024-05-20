WATCH: Sakhile Dube crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe

Harare Bureau

Newly crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, 27, finally clinched the coveted crown on Saturday after enduring several misses.

The psychotherapist and fashion design student emerged victorious among 17 other contestants at a glamorous event held in Harare at the Hippodrome.

For the past five years, this Bulawayo fashion model had her sights set on becoming the “queen of Zimbabwe”, aiming to secure the prestigious Miss Universe Zimbabwe title.

Her name and story are not unfamiliar in local and regional pageantry circles, having participated in numerous pageants where she experienced both wins and losses, including regional awards.

Having previously won titles such as Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2020, Miss Earth Zimbabwe 2022, Miss Supranational Africa, and Supra Top Model in 2023, Dube’s journey has equipped her with confidence and a competitive edge for international stages.

With her wealth of experience, it was no surprise when she emerged victorious.

For her efforts, Dube walked away with the grand prize, including a 2020 model Mercedes Benz C200 courtesy of Style by Minnie and a cash prize of $10 000, which she will share with her princesses. She automatically qualified to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico scheduled for September.

Lawyer-cum-model Lisa Sibanda was named the first princess, while Ruvimbo Njomboro was crowned the second princess.

In an interview, Dube, a Class Four driver’s licence holder expressed excitement at winning and pledged to utilise her prize money to support the Zibusiso Foundation, which empowers and mentors orphaned children through educational support.

“I’m thrilled to win this pageant. It’s a dream come true,” she exclaimed.

“I will share the prize money with my princesses, but for my portion, I am going to use it to fund the Zibusiso Foundation. This foundation works in communities to empower and mentor orphaned children through educational support.” She pledged to bring the world crown home.

The beauty, who was a crowd favourite, received overwhelming support from her fans throughout the event, particularly during the culture and tradition wear segment where she captivated the audience with an outfit reminiscent of United States singer Beyoncé Knowles’ attire at the première of Lion King.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga congratulated the winners and encouraged them to represent the country with pride.

“It was a tight competition, and I’m pleased with the judges’ decision. I wouldn’t want to be in their seat because every girl here is beautiful. To the winners, I wish you all the best, and I urge you to carry the country’s flag high and with dignity,” she said.

Colonel Chiwenga extended her gratitude to her team and corporate sponsors for their hard work, emphasising the need to support Zimbabwe’s untapped talent.

The event attracted diplomats, celebrities, socialites, designers and entrepreneurs, with MisRed and Ruvheneko as the hosts. Former First Lady Grace Mugabe and other esteemed judges contributed to the success of the event.

Other judges included Miss South Africa 2022; Ndavi Nokeri, Hilda Mabu, Kevin “The Wedding Planner”, Taku Mhlanga and Brita Masalethulini.

While this year’s show showcased improvements compared to the previous edition, critics noted areas for further enhancement, highlighting the continuous evolution of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant.