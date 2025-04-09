Watch: Sakhile Dube prepares to pass on crown, reflects on Miss Universe Zimbabwe triumphs

Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

As reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube prepares to pass on her crown in just a month, she has reflected on her transformative reign, which included representing the country globally and making it to the top 30 at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico last year.

“As I prepare to hand over the Miss Universe Zimbabwe crown, I can’t help but reflect on how this incredible journey has transformed my life,” Sakhile shared on her Facebook page.

“From personal growth to advocating for causes close to my heart, every moment has been a stepping stone towards empowerment and self-discovery.”

She added, “I’ve met inspiring individuals, forged lifelong friendships, and learned the true meaning of resilience and confidence.”

Sakhile also shared how the experience has reshaped her view of beauty.

“Beauty goes beyond appearances. It’s about using our voices to uplift others and celebrate our unique identities. I am truly grateful for every challenge and triumph along the way!”

Auditions for Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 are underway, with the latest round taking place in Bulawayo this past weekend, following earlier auditions in Mutare and Masvingo. This coming weekend, auditions will be held in Harare. This grand finale will be held in Harare on May 17.