Watch: Sakhile Dube shines at Miss Universe preliminary competition

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in Mexico

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, dazzled the audience with her confidence and designer attire during the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Mexico on Thursday night.

In the national costume segment, Sakhile captivated the crowd with her striking outfit, ‘The Soaring Eagle’, which quickly became a fan favourite. She followed up with a show-stopping appearance in the evening gown segment, wearing a glowing lime-green dress that illuminated the stage.

Organisers have announced that the Top 25 contestants will be revealed on Saturday ahead of the grand finale at Arena CDMX. As anticipation builds, many are hopeful that Sakhile could bring home the title of Miss Universe or Miss Universe Africa. Fingers crossed for Zimbabwe’s shining star!