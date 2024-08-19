Watch: San Language “Tjwao” faces extinction

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

THE Tjwao language among the San community in Tsholotsho is facing extinction.

Ugogo Sphekiwe Sibanda is among the few people who still can speak the Tjwao language.

The community on Friday celebrated Bhoro festival as part of initiatives to preserve their culture.

She had to address the participants in Tjwao language and even interpret herself as most of them could not grasp what she was saying.

The Tjwao language is dying due to integration with Ndebele and Kalanga communities.

Government working with the local community has started programmes to preserve the language and it is now being taught a local school.

It is among the country’s 16 official languages.