WATCH: Sanctions on Zimbabwe unfair, illegal: President Ruto

Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto, (centre) inspects a guard of honour on his arrival at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo on Friday. On his left is Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda

Nqobile Tshili and Nqobile Bhebhe, Chronicle Writers

SUBJECTING Zimbabwe to the yoke of illegal sanctions for the past 24 years is not only unfair but also unnecessary and they must be unconditionally removed in totality to allow the country to progress freely like other nations.

Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto, who was in Bulawayo at the weekend to officially open the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), said this as he reaffirmed his country’s support for Zimbabwe’s readmission to the Commonwealth and pledged continued deepening of bilateral relations between Nairobi and Harare.

President Ruto was in Zimbabwe on a two-day state visit, which also saw the two countries signing eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing mutual co-operation covering different sectors of the economy.

The MoUs were signed by respective ministers and heads of relevant Government departments and portfolios under four clusters in the fields of agriculture, science, energy, labour education, social protection, cultural affairs and economic development and trade.

Addressing scores of people who witnessed the official opening of the ZITF on Saturday, President Ruto said Kenya and Zimbabwe have deep understanding of each other, which underpins mutual support over the years in diverse areas.

“Twenty-four years of sanctions is unfair, unnecessary and illegal. Those children born 24 years ago don’t understand what this is all about, the women, the people in rural areas don’t understand what this is all about. We say this is not to be politically correct, we say it because it is the right thing to say,” said President Ruto.

“Based on this, I wish to declare yet again Kenya’s unreserved support for Zimbabwe’s readmission to the Commonwealth. I also want to state without fear of any contradiction and for the avoidance of any doubt Kenya’s support for the African Union’s call for the immediate lifting of the illegal sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe was slapped with crippling sanctions at the turn of the millennium as the United States and its Western allies protested against the Land Reform Programme at the instigation of the then British Government.

While the sanctions regime has been periodically reviewed in token terms, Zimbabwe has demanded their total removal and without conditions.

President Ruto, who showered praises on the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa noted the huge strides made by the country in transforming its economy despite sanctions. He also commended the Government’s bold policy propositions and its stubborn focus on developing its people despite the odds.

Guided by President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy thrust, Zimbabwe has declared itself a friend to all and an enemy to none, as it commits to being part of the global community of nations.

Backed by the African Union, the Sadc and friendly nations, Zimbabwe continues to make positive strides in mending relations with previously hostile nations resulting in improved investor relations and trade partnerships.

The policy has seen countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom and the European Union, which were on the forefront of imposing sanctions on the country, warming up to Zimbabwe.

In view of these developments, President Ruto said other nations should respect individual country’s sovereignty as there is no country that is better than the other.

“Kenya’s commitment to the principle of sovereign equality of nations and states under rules-based multilateral systems and makes no room for contemplation and imposition of unilateral coercive measures because we live in a world of equals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, in his ZITF closing press briefing in Bulawayo yesterday paid tribute to President Ruto for visiting Zimbabwe and presiding over the official opening of the ZITF.

“We are very grateful that our President, Dr Mnangagwa invited the President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr Willian Ruto to grace the occasion.

“The official opening of the exhibition was the highlight of the entire five days and as Zimbabweans, we felt emboldened by President Ruto’s address,” he said.

“He had a key message of hope acknowledging that Zimbabwe has had its fair share of challenges, which we have soldiered on and in most cases managed to overcome.

“He also encouraged us as Zimbabweans to continue remaining united and support the Government and for the private sector to come to the party.

“We will find a way of serializing President Ruto’s message to reach as wide an audience of our people as possible.”