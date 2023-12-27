WATCH: Santa’s 27 gifts for Bulawayo…11 girls, 16 boys born on Xmas day

Left: Tatenda Murwisi and her baby at Mpilo Central Hospital yesterday Right: Siphethangani Ncube and her baby at the United Bulawayo Hospitals yesterday

Flora Sibanda and Suku Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Writers

A TOTAL of 27 babies were born at Bulawayo’s major hospitals- Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) – on Christmas Day.

Regarded as a special annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas Day is observed every December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by many Zimbabweans, and among billions of people around the world.

Posting on his official X page (formerly Twitter), President Mnangagwa on Christmas Day wished the nation a happy festive season.

“Wishing all Zimbabweans a Merry Christmas filled with joy, love, and togetherness. May this festive season bring peace, unity, and prosperity to our nation. Let’s cherish the spirit of giving and goodwill. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!” he posted.

Of the 27 babies born on Monday, 12 were delivered at Mpilo Hospital while 15 were born at the UBH with 11 being girls and 16 being boys.

In interviews, mothers could not hide their joy as they felt more blessed to have delivered their babies on Christmas Day, saying it was a double celebration for their families.

The biggest baby born at Mpilo Central Hospital weighed 4,1kg while the smallest baby, also born at the same hospital, weighed 940g.

One of the new mothers, Ms Tatenda Murwisi (19) said although she delivered through Cesarean section, giving birth to a bouncing baby boy on Christmas Day was a double blessing for her family.

She said the baby came as a surprise. According to the scan, she was supposed to give birth on December 23.

“She is my firstborn born and l have already named her Jayden. I am really happy she was born on Christmas Day, and this is a double blessing for our family as we are going to be celebrating the birth of Christ and our baby’s birthday on the same day,” said Ms Murwisi.

Another mother who gave birth to her second child at Mpilo Central Hospital on Christmas Day, Mrs Angela Gwebu (29) said her baby girl was lucky because she will never miss her birthday party.

“According to my estimates, l was supposed to give birth to my little one at the beginning of January. So, l was now relaxed thinking she was still growing and was not ready to come out,” she said.

“I am really happy because she came on such a special day. l believe it was God’s plan for my baby to be born on such a special day.”

Ms Siphethangani Ncube (35) who gave birth to a boy at the UBH said this year’s Christmas will always have a special place in her heart.

She said she expected to give birth to her fourth child early next year and was shocked when she discovered the baby was on his way.

At Gwanda Provincial Hospital, Ms Hazel Dube welcomed her baby at 7am on Christmas Day.

“I got into labour on 24 December at around 7pm and arrived at hospital 30 minutes later. I kept looking at the time as I was hoping to deliver my baby on 25 December,” she said.

Ms Dube said she felt blessed to have delivered her baby on Christmas Day.

“When the clock hit midnight, I was quite excited even though I was in so much pain. I delivered my baby at around 7am on 25 December. It’s so special to have my child being born on Christmas Day which is the day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Gwanda Provincial Hospital’s acting medical Superintendent Dr Mthandazo Mabhanga said six babies were born on Christmas Day at the institution.

He said five are girls and one is a boy.

Dr Mabhanga said the institution prepared a special meal for all patients to celebrate Christmas Day.

“We delivered six babies at the hospital on Christmas Day. It was a special moment for the mothers and their families. We prepared a special meal for all of our patients on Christmas Day because we wanted them to enjoy the day,” he said.

Last year, 32 babies were born at Mpilo Central Hospital and the UBH on Christmas Day. Of the 32 babies, 22 were delivered at Mpilo Central Hospital while 10 were born at the UBH with 17 of them being girls while 15 were boys. — @flora_sibanda @DubeMatutu