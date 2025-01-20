WATCH: Scotts Maphuma shakes off January disease…leaves fans clamouring for more

Sipepisiwe Moyo,[email protected]

AMAPIANO musician Scotts Maphuma had people shake off January disease as he performed to a packed Cosmopolitan VIP Lounge in Bulawayo on Saturday night.

When he landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport from South Africa, the Amapiano man of the moment, Scotts Maphuma promised his fans “lightning” during his show and from the experience it was just that.

At first it seemed the crowd was not that engaged in the proceedings as some were lazily dancing to the songs and seemed uninterested.

However, the mood shifted a gear up as various local DJs took turns on the decks with DJ Sands dishing out everyone’s favourite tunes setting the mood for the night, followed by Umlungu Omnyama who did not disappoint either as well as DJ Liz.

There was hardly breathing space in the VVIP section and most people could be seen moving to the VIP section though they had to stand as all seats were occupied.

The music was pumping and the place was rocking, and the mood reached fever pitch when the man of the moment, Scotts Maphuma then took to the stage, amid a cacophony of cheers, screams and whistles.

Taken by surprise and almost causing a stampede, his fans rushed to take a closer look with some fighting to get the best shot of his entrance.

After taking to the stage, Scotts Maphuma lived up to his promise.

He dropped hit after hit of the people’s favourite, Wishi Wishi, One man side to side, Shay’moto and Biri Marung a track which was a crossover track on New Year’s Eve.

In the crowd many were dripping in sweat and could not sit down at the VVIP section as most opted to climb on top of tables just to get a clear view of the performance.

The crowd could not get enough of his time on stage as some were disappointed when he left.

Some immediately left the night spot as they felt he should have performed longer than he did.

One reveller Edwin Makawure said he enjoyed the show and would love to see Scotts Maphuma on stage again.

“The show was on fire, Scotts is a good performer but I feel he should have stayed on stage longer than he did.

“However, he made us dance throughout which is good and I hope we will be having more promoters bringing him in upcoming shows as he is clearly loved in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Charmaine Nkomo from Pumula said she enjoyed the performance too.

“ I enjoyed the performance,I feel Scotts did justice on the stage. It was also a dream come true for me to witness a performance from my favourite artiste,” she said.

Though people wanted more from Maphuma, DJ Feel G contained the situation keeping the already blazing mood on fire through Zimdancehall and club anthems.