WATCH: Second Republic walks the talk

Peter Matika in Binga, [email protected]

THE Second Republic continues to display a groundbreaking commitment to leaving no one and no place behind in its development agenda with a major focus being on areas that were deemed marginalised, especially in the Matabeleland region.

The region is witnessing massive infrastructural developments. Local resources, through budgetary allocations, are being used to implement most of the projects.

For decades, people in some parts of the Matabeleland region have complained of being marginalised with no major project having been implemented to uplift their lives. President Mnangagwa’s rise to power is changing the developmental discourse, particularly in the Matabeleland region.

His administration has adopted the philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ as part of the broad-based policy of bringing prosperity to all communities.

Deliberate and greater priority is being given to under-developed districts such as Binga and Tsholotsho. In line with this commitment, Government has uplifted the San community in Tsholotsho.

By recognising the unique challenges faced by this historically marginalised group and implementing targeted initiatives, Government is working to bridge the gap and create opportunities for the San community.

The San community has over the years raised concerns about marginalisation which has seen them face high levels of impoverishment and a lack of key identity documents.

In a bid to resolve their plight, the Second Republic committed itself to the development of the area which saw 4 000 identity documents being issued during the recent special exercise by the Civil Registry Department.

Government also built Mtshina Primary School in Gariya Village, which became the first primary school in the San community and was commissioned in December 2019 by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The establishment of the school effectively reduced the walking distance for the learners who were walking 20 kilometres to access education.

President Mnangagwa in April directed Government departments to develop Binga District which had lagged behind for years in terms of development.

This has seen the district having a polytechnic college which has already started enrolling students. Other projects, which the Government greenlighted for implementation include the rehabilitation of roads, construction of a vocational training centre and a new border post, setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital and the refurbishment and operationalisation of the hospital mortuary.

Government recently completed the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip. The Second Republic interventions under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, have, consistent with the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), continued to be centred on scaling up the implementation of key projects with priority being on completing the ones, which had stalled for years.

Addressing multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters in Siansundu in Binga District yesterday, the ruling party’s Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi highlighted the development framework by the Second Republic, which hinges on leaving no one and no place behind.

He said President Mnangagwa was the first leader since independence to bring development to the district.

“An upper middle-income economy will result in our people having decent incomes for their work and produce. Everyone will be able to afford a decent life in such an economy,” he said.

“It is then critical in sending a strong message to our detractors that Zanu-PF is indeed the people’s party. Zanu-PF is currently the only party with a leader with a vision.”

Cde Mohadi said the party’s election campaign is people centred and development oriented.

“Grant us another five years for the party to achieve wonders. The capacity is there for everyone to see. When the Second Republic came to power we were cognisant of the challenges that faced our country and the chief among many issues was hunger,” he said.

“This is mostly due to climate change. That is why we focused on the construction of dams and developed irrigation schemes across the country. And as a country we are benefitting from key signature projects.”

Cde Mohadi said another key project was to ensure national food security by promoting agricultural projects.

He noted that Matabeleland North Province and Binga District in particular is benefitting from projects implemented by President Mnangagwa.

“Recently we upgraded Binga District Hospital, provided it with an ambulance, and equipped it. We will soon be increasing the Zupco fleet in this district and province to ease the issue of transport challenges,” said Cde Mohadi.

“We also established a vocational training centre and a polytechnic college and many schools were rehabilitated using devolution funds.”

Cde Mohadi said the Second Republic had also constructed houses for flood victims in Nsungwale.

“We have also focused on the development of traditional leaders’ welfare. There are access roads that have been constructed to chiefs’ homesteads which will be electrified soon.

“The Presidential borehole drilling is continuing to ensure that every village has a borehole,” he said.

“Government is also ensuring stability in the provision of electricity as a result of the successful synchronisation of Units 7 and 8 in Hwange. We have the Lake Gwayi Shangani project, which will address perennial water challenges in Bulawayo and transform Matabeleland North into a greenbelt.”

He said last year President Mnangagwa officially commissioned and handed over fishing rigs to 21 local chiefs, 17 from Binga and four from Kariba communities.