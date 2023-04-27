WATCH: Serial housebreakers arrested with with US$37 000 loot

The accused Joel Zvinoera (28) from Cowdray Park (left) who is facing 17 counts of unlawful entry stole laptops and phones worth US$32 000. Next to him is another accused who targeted private companies stealing laptops and phones valued at US$7 2000.

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two notorious thieves who were breaking into private premises and stealing phones and laptops.

Property with a total value of US$ 37 200 was recovered following the arrests.

One of the suspects broke into 17 premises including Mhlahlandlela Government Complex and stole laptops, phones, and other appliances worth US$32 000 from June last year until recently when he was caught. His arrest helped police clear 20 pending cases.

Joel Zvinoera (28) from Cowdray Park will be facing 17 counts of unlawful entry.

The second accused Mbongeni Tshuma (22), who was also stealing laptops from private companies would sell his loot to individuals in Harare.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying Zvinoera targeted premises that include ZITF offices and would monitor the movement of office bearers before pouncing on them.

“He would force open the doors using iron bars to gain entry. The accused stole electrical gadgets like laptops, Television sets, cash and other valuables. The accused would dispose of the items to second-hand goods dealers within and out of Bulawayo,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the second accused Tshuma was arrested on Wednesday after members of the public tipped off detectives.

Tshuma had broken into the premises of a private company within the city centre.

“Tshuma climbed over the water pipes attached to the building to gain entry into the premises. While inside he stole 18 laptops from the shop and went away.”

