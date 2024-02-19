WATCH: Six-days of free optometric services

Retired Optician Finn Juncker perfoms an eye test on Ms Sibongile Ndiweni during the Eye Sight Expo in Bellevue, Bulawayo yesterday

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

FOR the past 26 years, a retired optometrist from Denmark, Mr Finn Juncker, has spent the month of love expressing appreciation to the people of Zimbabwe by offering free eye check-ups and treatment (optometric) services to the elderly and people living with albinism.

This year Mr Juncker has partnered with Bulawayo South legislator, Cde Raj Modi, who is also Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and the Hlalani Kuhle/Rugare Medical Hospital to serve more than 800 people from different suburbs within the constituency in a six-day long health expo.

Yesterday, the crew was serving clients in Bellevue suburb where it conducted high blood pressure checks, eye tests, and weight checks for scores of people. Those with eyesight problems were being given free glasses and consultancy.

Mr Juncker said he started working with people from Africa 26 years ago when his research showed that a lot of people needed glasses as they had challenges with reading and getting about with their daily duties.

“This is why l decided to start doing this, especially during the month of love because it is my way of showing love to people who have eyesight problems and are disadvantaged as they cannot get glasses for themselves,” he said.

“These past 26 years l have been to places like Nyanga, Bindura, Kwekwe and Gweru.”

The retired optometrist said he has been to other countries like Senegal and Zambia doing similar work. He said he uses his retirement money to buy the glasses from Denmark and goes around different countries giving them to those who are in need.

Beneficiaries at the expo expressed gratitude for the charitable gesture by the partners in the programme saying the intervention goes a long way in easing the burden for the less privileged.

They said they were happy to be given reading glasses and having their eyes tested.

Ms Sibongile Ndiweni said she was happy to receive glasses and would be able to read her Bible at home without any hassle. She said apart from the glasses they also checked her blood pressure and her weight to see if she had any underlying problems.

“When l heard about this outreach l was a bit hesitant coming here because a lot of times people end up spending the whole day doing nothing. But l am happy with the service we got and how fast everything was,” said Ms Ndiweni.

Another beneficiary Mrs Florence Chinembiri said she was happy to be assisted free of charge.

After hearing about the programme, she said she joined the queue early in the morning and by midday she had been served.

“The workers here were very good to us. They showed us that they are healthcare workers and have passion for the work they are doing.

“I am really grateful to this doctor who helped us and our Deputy Minister Raj Modi who made sure this exercise is done with diligence and fairness,” said Mrs Chinembiri.

Today (Monday) the outreach team will be focusing on beneficiaries in Makokoba suburb. – @flora_sibanda.