WATCH: Sneaker Expo showcases thriving sneaker culture

The annual Bulawayo Sneaker Expo was just what the city needed as it provided people with a platform, not only to showcase their fancy sneakers but to also relax and catch up with peers in a relaxed environment.

The event, which was held at the upmarket Mystique Gardens in Fourwinds, was colourful as most people donned spring colours. The atmosphere was electric with people buzzing with excitement as they walked around the various booths to view the kicks (sneakers) which were on display.

As people were viewing sneakers, entertainment was served in abundance by local artistes, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, KBrizzy, Victor Bravo, DJ Nospa, Feel G and DJ Frosty.

One of the attendees, Lungile Nyathi, who bought sneakers at the event said she had a great time at the expo.

“I’ve been to a lot of sneaker expos, but this one really had a great vibe. I loved talking to sneaker-heads as we shared our love for sneakers. I was also really impressed by the comfort of the shoes I saw on display and was able to buy some.

“I’m definitely going to be coming back to future sneaker expos. This was such a fun experience,” Nyathi said.

DJ Nospa, who was a hit at the event, also shared that this was one of his best gigs thus far.

No doubt, event organisers, Mlamuli Moyo, Mthulisi Moyo, and their partners Leroy Waps and Davison “Diva” Feliate had a good day in the office as everything went according to plan.

The expo’s public relations manager, Bukhosi Mpofu, said they were impressed by the event.

He said the aim of the event was to celebrate the thriving sneaker culture in the city and foster a sense of community among sneaker enthusiasts.

“The event not only aims to promote a sneaker culture but also serves as an initiative to foster youth entrepreneurship and support women-owned businesses. When we’re gathered like this, we try to make use of youth and women-run businesses, especially our curating stores. Our curating stores are predominantly women or youth-owned. That’s our speciality,” said Mpofu.

He added that the sneaker expo, which is a worldwide phenomenon, is gradually gaining traction in Zimbabwe.

“The sneaker culture is a worldwide culture that’s growing here in Zimbabwe. Our event was attended by people from as far as Harare, Victoria Falls, and Masvingo, some of whom set up stalls. This shows growth,” he said.

Mpofu said their initiative also received support from the United Kingdom, with sponsors providing stage, lighting, and sound equipment.

“Some of the sponsors own apparel stores and are actively supporting the event, aiming to attract diverse markets,” he said.

The organisers expressed their desire for young people to witness the entrepreneurial endeavours of their peers and be inspired to develop innovative ideas within the sneaker industry.

“The goal is to demonstrate that it’s possible to generate revenue and create opportunities through the sneaker expo,” said Mpofu.

Also among those who attended the expo was the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa. He said the ministry is actively seeking ways to expand and enhance the expo.

“We want to see where we can tap in as a ministry or as ZTA (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) to help these guys make this bigger and more appealing internationally. It (expo) also taps into our MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism industry.

“This is an event where people come and book hotels. People are eating in different restaurants and commerce has been created in Bulawayo because of this event so why not make it three days, not one day? We’d want to come in and help the sponsors that are already there in line with us trying to achieve the US$5 billion target that we have for tourism by 2025,” he said.

Looking ahead to the fourth edition set to take place next year, organisers hope to involve ministries of youth and tourism as this collaboration could provide a platform to discuss youth-related issues, empowerment, and other relevant topics.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the expo has seen significant growth since its inception in 2021. Last year, the event attracted approximately 540 attendees, and this year’s numbers surpassed 600. With 400 advance tickets sold and over 200 at the gate, the expo’s popularity continues to soar.

The support from Government further underscores the significance of this event. The organisers envision taking the expo to an international level in the future, expanding its reach and impact beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. —@TashaMutsiba