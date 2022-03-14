Watch: Songs of Lozikeyi a hit in Dubai

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

FROM staging a first-class performance at the Bulawayo Large City Hall during the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) last year, Bulawayo artistes seem unstoppable as they have taken the magic to Dubai where they continue to wow delegates at the ongoing Expo Dubai 2020.

Landing the spot to represent the country’s arts and culture through charming the country’s first citizen, President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Baf, the artistes did not disappoint on foreign soil through the performance of Songs of Lozikeyi.

Not only confined to showcasing the power of women in societies as was the case with Queen Lozikeyi, the collaborative performance filled with music, poetry and dance, this time around gave an artistic impression of the beautiful nation of Zimbabwe which is home to one of the world’s seven wonders, Victoria Falls.

Traditionally made up of 18 artistes, the group arrived at the United Arab Emirates on Friday with 14 artistes and an additional technical crew. The members who have been raising the country’s flag high are Cheryl Mabaya, Nomaqhawekazi Damasane, Paul Maseko, Caleb Majure, Mehluli Dube, Vuyile Qongo, Laura Ngwenya, Nomathamsanqa Mkhwananzi, Alice Gurure, Raymond Takawira, Patricia Thandeka Jele, Samuel Mabhena, Dorcas Ngwenya, Makula Moyo, Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri and Josh Nyapimbi.

The cast staged its maiden performance on Saturday at the Angola Stage and it served as a warm-up performance to the much-anticipated performance at the Zimbabwe National Day this morning.

Clad in the national dress fabrics designed by Tendai Chuba and Vuyelwa Mabhena to suit the artistes, their energetic performance did not go unnoticed.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from Dubai on Monday, Mambazo who is the Songs of Lozikeyi artistic director said being on an international stage has been an eye-opener for the artistes.

“Performing at the Expo Dubai 2020 has been a welcome move for the creative sector that hails from the country’s cultural hub, Bulawayo. Our performances were met with cheers and ululations and I can safely say that for the artistes, it feels good to perform once again on an international stage. Some also made their debut international appearances which was exciting,” said Mambazo. – @mthabisi_mthire