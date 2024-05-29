Watch: South African celebrities encourage peaceful voting in historic elections

Langalakhe Mabena, [email protected]

As South Africans head to the polls today in what is considered the most historic elections since independence in 1994, Mzansi celebrities are leading by example, casting their votes and urging fellow citizens to do the same.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 9pm, with 27 million registered voters tasked with electing a new parliament and president.

Political figures including African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa, Musi Maimane, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Cyril Ramaphosa, Bheki Cele, and others have already cast their votes.

Social media is buzzing with Mzansi celebrities participating in the voting process, encouraging peaceful participation.

Among socialites who have so far voted is the multi-award-winning AmaPiano star Lady Du.

Reflecting on South Africa’s 30 years of independence, DJ Zinhle emphasised the need for continued change and the importance of voting to drive progress.

Fashion designer Rich Mnisi shared a similar sentiment, expressing his hopes for visible change post-elections and highlighting the pivotal role of youth in this transformation.

“Thirty years of democracy is a signal of hope for me and it’s a signal of change and the youth coming in and changing everything that we’ve seen in our country.

“I believe that while previous generations laid the groundwork, it is now up to the youth to build on that foundation and drive the country forward,” said Mnisi.

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago urged South Africans to exercise their right to vote to help rectify past mistakes. She expressed hope that whichever party wins, would keep their promises and implement significant changes, particularly in tackling unemployment.

“We must vote so that we can be part of the change our country desperately needs,” Kganyago said.

Radio and TV presenter DJ Sabby also pledged to vote, stressing the power and meaning behind each ballot. He encouraged those who doubt the impact of their single vote to reconsider.

He emphasizsd the honour and privilege of voting, especially as a father looking to shape a better future for his children.

“There’s so much power in voting, there’s so much meaning behind voting, and the story for us to get to the point where we are even allowed to vote as black people means so much,” said Sabby.

Smoke and Mirrors actor Khayalethu Xaba, who voted for the first time, said he is eager to see change in South Africa. He hopes that the new government will address issues in the arts sector and improve conditions in disadvantaged communities.

“A lot of artists are getting exploited; if the government would intervene, at least. I’d like to see a change in the hood where I’m from,” said Xaba.