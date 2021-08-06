WATCH: South Korean Ambassador hails country’s vaccination programme

South Korea Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Bong-kae Do yesterday handed over medical equipment to Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube at Pelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo.The Equipment meant for Pelandaba Clinic was donated by the Korean International Cooperation Agency Alumni Association of Zimbabwe. In the picture, Minister Ncube has her blood pressure checked by Sister Sibanda while the ambassador looks on. (Picture Eliah Saushoma)

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

SOUTH Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bong-Kae Do has hailed the country`s vaccination programme which has seen about 1 740 598 receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ambassador Kae said this during a ceremony to handover medical equipment at Pelandaba clinic in Bulawayo yesterday.

The equipment, which will improve maternity health delivery, was donated by the Korean International Cooperation Agency in partnership with an Association of Former Zimbabwe students who studied in Korea.

Part of the donation included delivery beds, cord clamps, absorbable sutures, heat monitors and urinalysis strips.

He said the organisation had been influential in mobilising resources for Zimbabweans.

We are experiencing the third wave of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe but remember that every cloud has a silver lining. We would like to applaud the Government for the successful ongoing vaccination and we are sure that herd immunity by the end of the year is possible,” said Ambassador Kae.

Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube said she was confident the donated equipment will strengthen maternal care delivery for Bulawayo residents.

“This equipment will also help us reduce infant mortality rate and on behalf of President Mnangagwa and the people of Bulawayo, we are grateful,” said Minister Ncube.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube said the medical equipment for maternity clinics will go a long way in ensuring safe deliveries in the city.

He said the city was rallying behind the sustainable development goals of providing friendly maternity services to patients.

“This clinic is one of the busiest we have in Bulawayo and caters for almost everyone from the western suburbs. With this donation we will be able to improve the services we offer women noting that it came during breast feeding week where we encourage women and men to attend antenatal and post-natal sessions so that we keep our mothers and babies safe,” he added. — @thamamoe