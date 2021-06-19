WATCH: Speaker hails Govt on devolution

The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda addresses Lupane State University students on the role of Parliament in Public Finance Management on Thursday

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

SPEAKER of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has hailed the Second Republic for walking the talk on the implementation of devolution which is already benefiting citizens.

Adv Mudenda made the remarks while presenting a lecture to Lupane State University’s Humanities and Social Sciences students on Thursday.

The lecture was entitled: “The role of Parliament in public finance management in Zimbabwe: Assessing the use of devolution and constituency development funds.”

Adv Mudenda said despite the promulgation of the new constitution in 2013, the First Republic did not prioritise devolution.

“The Second Republic under His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa, has shown serious commitment to implementing the devolution agenda in line with the Constitution. The Second Republic’s development trajectory is grounded at grassroots level through the participation of citizens,” said Adv Mudenda.

He said Government had already started disbursing devolution funds which are funding a number of development projects aimed at uplifting the people’s lives.

Adv Mudenda however, bemoaned the fact that despite such robust constitutional provision, there is still no law to legalise the process of devolution.

“Parliament acknowledges that although this devolution of public funds is constitutional, it nonetheless strongly advocates for an enabling Act for accountability purposes. In the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has also correctly noted the need for a legal instrument to ensure accountability for the devolved funds,” he said.

Adv Mudenda said to further demonstrate commitment to the devolution agenda, in 2020, Government approved the devolution and decentralisation policy which spells out strategies for the successful implementation of the national agenda to promote development across the country’s 10 provinces.

He said Parliament has an important role to play in the devolution matrix.

“Right from the first instance, it is Parliament which must protect the provisions of the constitution in terms of section 119 of the constitution, which provisions are applicable to the devolved State wholesomely. Consequently, the State and all its institutions must adhere to the principle of devolution as a matter of uncontested priority as it is eloquently affirmed as one of the founding values and principles of the Constitution,” he said.

On constituency development funds (CDF), Adv Mudenda said there have been challenges as some of the funds were abused in the past.

He said there therefore a need for a bill to address the legal and administrative deficiencies of the fund.

Advocate Mudenda said $420 million was allocated towards the CDF in the 2021 National Budget, which translates to $2 million per constituency.

He urged the students to commit themselves by playing a pivotal role in enhancing Parliament’s Public Finance Management.

He said the students should contribute to drafting of bills and participate in Parliament’s outreach programmes in order to improve quality of the country`s laws.

“Furthermore, do not blame the quality of your legislators from an arm’s length position. Join the political arena and become revered, educated and schooled Members of Parliament. Take a leaf from Rwanda where all Members of Parliament boast of a minimum of a first degree,” he said. — @themkhust