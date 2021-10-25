WATCH: Squash appeals for financial assistance

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) is urgently appealing for US$6 300 registration fee for the team that will represent the country in the Men’s World Squash Championships set for Malaysia in December.

Registration deadline for the premier global competition is Friday, October 29.

Lucky Mlilo, SRAZ president, said the total budget to send a team of four players, manager and a coach is US$25 000. The figure includes registration fee, which is covers meals and accommodation for the team in Malaysia.

Mlilo appealed to the corporate world and well-wishers to assist in raising registration fee, saying failure to pay the US$6 300 will result in Zimbabwe being denied an opportunity to send the team.

“Zimbabwe is one of the 32 countries which have been invited to participate at the tournament. We’re one of the three African countries, with the others being Egypt and Nigeria. We’re desperately appealing for assistance from the corporate world, hoping that they might hear our pleas. The immediate target is to raise US$6 300 so that we register and secure our place by Friday,” Mlilo said.

Zimbabwe last participated in the World Championships in 1983. – @ZililoR