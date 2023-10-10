WATCH: Standard of living improves under Second Republic

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with South African Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora at the 20th International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Corporation in Population and Development in Victoria Falls yesterday (Picture: Eliah Saushoma)

Mashudu Netsianda in Victoria Falls

THE comprehensive and coordinated socio-economic and healthcare interventions under the Second Republic have resulted in improved standards of living as evidenced by a decline in mortality and higher life expectancy rates in Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

The country’s national maternal mortality ratio is on a decreasing trend, from 651 per 100 000 live births in 2015 to 362 per 100 000 live births, in 2022. The multi-pronged and people-centred national development agenda has registered progress on the social development front. Consequently, Zimbabwe has improved in the Human Development Index rankings.

Officially opening the 20th International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Corporation in Population and Development in Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa said his administration was also scaling up the implementation and promotion of sustainable economic growth, employment, and wealth creation towards accelerating national development, modernisation and industrialisation.

“As we gather to take stock and reflect on this important subject before us, I am pleased to highlight that over the years, the Government of Zimbabwe has made significant strides in implementing the goals of the International Conference on Population and Development,” said the President.

“To date, the total population of Zimbabwe has doubled from 7,6 million in 1982 to 15 million in 2022. This increase in the population growth rate is attributable to an overall improved quality of life.”

Additionally, the decline in HIV and Aids-related mortality rates owing to the increased availability of antiretroviral treatment as well as reduced mother-to-child HIV transmission has had positive impacts, he added.

“Similarly, the fertility rate has steadily declined, while life expectancy at birth has increased due to comprehensive and coordinated socio-economic and health care interventions.

“It is notable that females have a higher life expectancy compared to their male counterparts, while life expectancy has risen to 65 years,” said President Mnangagwa.

He noted that the Government has made significant strides in implementing the goals of the International Conference on Population and Development.

“Consequently, Zimbabwe has improved in the Human Development Index rankings. We are determined to lift many more of our people out of poverty into a higher quality of life,” said the President.

Guided by the National Vision and the National Development Strategy, he said the country is on course to achieving an upper middle-income society by 2030, while also addressing the continental and global aspirations under the Sustainable Development Goals and Africa Agenda 2063, respectively.

“Our robust policies have resulted in the sustained, inclusive, and equitable GDP growth, promotion of new enterprise development, employment, and job creation, as well as robust climate change mitigation and adaptation programmes,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Increased investment in health, water, sanitation, education, energy, roads, housing and other social amenities are impacting on the quality of life of our people.

“Additionally, existing social safety nets such as the public health and education assistance, drought relief, public works, and input support schemes for vulnerable families, smallholder and communal farmers, are being continuously broadened.”

President Mnangagwa said small-holder and communal farmers are being continuously broadened and that the introduction and wide adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa Climate Proofed Agriculture Programme, among other comprehensive policy initiatives, has seen Zimbabwe realise national food and nutrition security.

Zimbabwe enjoys food security after it increased its output in the last three seasons and is now looking forward to consolidating the gains achieved so far in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030 targets.

Leveraging on the increased access to quality and affordable education, President Mnangagwa said the country is ensuring that high literacy rates translate to an enhanced quality of life of all citizens and the economy as a whole.

“Further, the introduction of our Heritage Based Education 5.0 Model is fast transforming, industrialising and modernising our economy. Our youth and learners are now equipped to produce goods and services,” he said.

Turning to gender equality and women empowerment, the President said Zimbabwe is dedicated to the achievement of gender equality and empowerment of women.

“The national Constitution of Zimbabwe specifically prohibits discrimination based on gender and outlaws all forms of gender-based violence. My Government has made bold decisions to ensure the inclusion of women in Parliament, Cabinet, local authorities as well as other decision-making entities across national institutions,” said the President.

“The constitutionally established Zimbabwe Gender Commission is entrusted with monitoring the effective implementation of gender-responsive laws and policies.”

President Mnangagwa said lessons from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of the requisite social safety nets to protect women-owned business, as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises from external shocks that may lead to the loss of lives and livelihoods.

“It is equally important to adopt effective pathways for the holistic development and empowerment of youth. Zimbabwe is a youthful nation where 67,7 percent of the population is below the age of 35. Hence, my Government is ensuring that the youth play a pivotal role in the national development agenda,” he said.

“To date, youth enjoy a parliamentary quota with a notable number having been appointed into Cabinet and within other strategic national institutions.”

At a policy level, the National Youth Policy provides a framework for creating an enabling environment for stakeholders to implement youth development and empowerment programmes in a coordinated manner.

The President said education and skills development are indispensable for the sustainability of youth participation in the economy and governance sphere.

“As such, we continue to invest in Vocational Training Centres and skills development programmes, which equip trainees with entrepreneurial skills. Meanwhile, age-responsive information on reproductive health continues to be availed to the youth and adolescents,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The criminalisation of early and forced child marriages and other harmful practices is facilitating the safe transition of children into adulthood.”