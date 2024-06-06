 WATCH : Star FM’s nostalgic Sungura Wednesday show draws full house at Palace Hotel

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Star FM’s dynamic duo, Ndumiso “The Skywalker” Dube and Babongile Skhonjwa, captivated Bulawayo fans at the Palace Hotel yesterday where they hosted the popular Sungura Wednesdays show.

The hotel’s hall witnessed a full house as music enthusiasts flocked to experience the celebration of one of the nation’s most beloved musical genres and see the radio personalities live.

By 6pm, the venue was bustling with eager attendees, and by the time the show began at 9pm, it was a bustling sea of people eager to meet and greet the renowned radio personalities.

The evening commenced with a soulful journey through Afro-old skool music, featuring beloved tracks by artistes such as Dan Tshanda, Matshikos, and Lovemore Majaivana, setting the stage for a nostalgic atmosphere.

By 10pm, the spotlight shifted to Sungura music, with The Skywalker and DJ Ayaxx igniting the dance floor with infectious rhythms, prompting attendees to showcase their dance moves, including the popular “Borrowdale” jive.

On a night filled with excitement and camaraderie, patrons were invited to take the stage and display their talents, with The Skywalker enthusiastically joining in the festivities, ensuring a night of pure entertainment and joy.

Skywalker emphasised the importance of bringing radio shows directly to the people, facilitating live interactions with celebrities.

“The concept is taking radio to the people, and if only such kind of shows can be done frequently and regularly, as people get to meet their stars live and interact with them. Yesterday, we interacted with them very well at Palace, and the turnout was huge,” he said.

He emphasised the vital role such shows play in brand visibility and spreading messages within communities, underscoring the station’s national presence beyond Harare.

“Such shows are a vital cog for our brand’s visibility and for the community because there is a message we are spreading. We thank the management of Star FM and Palace Hotel for such an idea. I advise people to always keep in touch with us when we go to their towns as we are a national brand and not what some may think that we are just a Harare thing,” The Skywalker added.

Babongile Skhonjwa expressed, “The turnout was magnificent and exciting, and we enjoyed every minute of it.”

The success of the event underscored the potential for supporting local artistes across different genres through dedicated night events.

