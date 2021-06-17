WATCH: Starbrite calls for applicants for season 10

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

STARBRITE talent show is calling on aspiring youthful artistes who want to take their career to the next level to register for the auditions that are being held online.

The auditions are for the show’s 10th season and are targeting hopefuls who are into singing, dancing, poetry and magic among other forms of art.

The show’s executive producer, Barney Mpariwa said: “We’re calling on artistes who want to be stars, to participate in the auditions which are being run online. All one has to do is to hold their phone in a landscape position and record themselves performing their best act. The sound must be clear and the video should have good lighting and background.

“Interested candidates should first say their name, where they are from and their phone number. The entire clip must be 60 seconds or less and should be sent to 0774407924.”

Mpariwa said successful candidates will be posted on Starbrite’s social media platforms for viewers to vote.

Currently, Starbrite season 9 is being shown on ZBCtv every Saturday at 5.30PM. Season 8 winner was Harare 15-year-old girl Tinotenda Maruba while first runner up was Harare’s Ngoni Moreni with the second runner up being Banele Sibanda from Bulawayo.

Added Mpariwa: “We’re waiting to host the grand finale round for Season 9 where five contestants will battle it out for the ultimate spot. We don’t have a date yet.”

The show has managed to unearth talent that includes Kure hit-maker Ishan, house sensation Novuyo Seagirl, Willom Tight, Prudence Katomeni Mbofana, Bryan K, Pro Beats, Mateo, Tendai Chidarikire and Nyasha Timbe among others. – @mthabisi_mthire