WATCH: Sthandwa Ncube Returns with “Zimile”

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

UNITED States-based gospel musician Sthandwa Ncube has released a new song titled “Zimile,” which she describes as a testament to the enduring promises of God.

Launched on Good Friday, the song serves as a fitting introduction to the Easter holiday, drawing inspiration from Isaiah 14:24 – “As God has planned so it shall be,” and 2 Corinthians 1:20 – “God’s promises are Yes and Amen.”

The lyric video for Zimile is on her YouTube page, Sthandwa Ncube Music and on Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music.

According to Sthandwa Ncube, “Zimile” was penned in 2019, marking her inaugural venture into song writing.

Reflecting on its genesis, Sthandwa Ncube shared, “A friend encouraged me to write a song, and though hesitant at first, I realized it was a divine nudge towards my destiny.”

The lyrics of “Zimile” echo the message of perseverance in faith, urging listeners to trust in God’s unwavering promises and remain steadfast in His presence.

“No matter the circumstances, God’s promises endure,” emphasized Sthandwa Ncube. “We must stand firm and acknowledge His sovereignty in every aspect of our lives.”

Acknowledging the collaborative effort behind the song, Sthandwa Ncube expressed gratitude to her producer, Michael Tiki Manyika, and Preacher Dlamini.

WATCH ZIMILE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5BTCJ8zbH0

Since her debut album, “Seated on the Throne,” Sthandwa Ncube has been actively engaged in both musical collaborations and church ministry. Looking ahead, she hinted at forthcoming worship sessions on her YouTube and Facebook pages under the banner of “Sthandwa Ncube Music.”

With “Zimile,” Sthandwa Ncube continues to uplift spirits and spread the message of hope, reminding believers of the eternal faithfulness of God.