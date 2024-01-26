WATCH: Storm, Bulawayo dancer features on Mafikizolo, Kamo Mphela’projects

Storm (in blue) with Kamo Mphela(in pink) and other dancers behind the scenes of Dalie music video

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

2023 Bulawayo Arts Awards’ Best female dancer, Storm, born Mandisa Maseko, witnessed a whirlwind of success when she arrived in South Africa in October last year. What initially was meant to be a single project blossomed into a series of remarkable opportunities, propelling her career to unprecedented heights.

Her first venture in the neighbouring country led her to the Global Dance Supreme, an international competition featuring talented dancers from Africa and beyond. Storm and her dance partner, Robyn Chirisa, secured second place (silver medal) out of 17 dance duos in their division.

“I had the privilege of meeting some of Africa’s most talented dancers at the Global Dance Supreme. Despite being competitors, we formed lasting friendships. My dance partner, Robyn Chirisa, is not just a colleague but also a cherished companion in this industry,” said Storm.

Eager to expand her skills, Storm attended dance lessons by Soweto’s Finest, a renowned powerful and charismatic dance crew with amazing stage presence. Unexpectedly, she and Chirisa found themselves auditioning and were asked to teach a dance class on the spot.

“I’d planned to attend weekly dance lessons offered by Soweto’s Finest, a prominent dance company based in Newton owned by the legendary Thomas “Tom London” Gumede. Coincidentally, they were hosting dance auditions that same week. Encouraged by curiosity, Robyn and I decided to participate.

“To our surprise, during the audition, Tom London and his colleagues spontaneously requested us to lead a dance class on the spot, using the routine we had auditioned with. Our impromptu session became one of the official “Scgebe” challenges. Despite feeling super nervous, I believe we delivered a strong performance. This unexpected recognition by dance industry icons like Tom was beyond anything I could have anticipated,” she shared.

Storm’s association with Soweto’s Finest opened doors, leading to auditions for the Soweto Derby, a prestigious soccer event in South Africa. Under the tutelage of South African choreographer, Bontle Modiselle, Storm fulfilled a dream by performing at the FNB stadium in front of a massive crowd.

“Stepping onto the stage at the FNB Stadium in front of that massive crowd was a truly magical experience. The atmosphere buzzed with electricity, the crowd was ablaze with excitement, our routine was flawlessly executed, and our performance had that perfect spice. I couldn’t fathom that I, a simple African girl from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, had been granted such an incredible opportunity. The experience was truly extraordinary,” she exclaimed.

The surprises continued as Storm was offered a chance to be a backup dancer for the sensational duo, Mafikizolo, at the Gauteng Sports Awards. It was at this point that the industry’s demanding nature became apparent as Storm and her fellow dancers navigated the challenge of perfecting their routines within tight timeframes and adapting to last-minute changes.

“Our practice sessions were anything but child’s play. Bontle pushed us to our limits, demanding nothing less than our best. Within a single day, I had to learn and master the routine and each subsequent day became a battle to secure our spots on the team, as any lapse meant risking being asked to leave.

“This performance (with Mafikizolo) marked one of the initial moments when I truly felt the intense pressure of the industry. On the event day, we had to navigate getting our makeup and hair done, altering outfits and changing into different clothes in the shortest timeframe imaginable. I vividly recall the chaos of our last routine, with the wardrobe team dressing us in a hurry as we rushed to our positions on stage. It was a hectic but amazing experience,” said Storm.

Her journey continued with an invitation to be part of Kamo Mphela’s music video for the song Dalie. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Storm reflected on the magical experience of working with Kamo Mphela and other superstars on set.

Her time in South Africa also included collaborations with Nicole Elocin, Queen Shera, and various other dancers, creating unforgettable memories and showcasing her talent on stage.