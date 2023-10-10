WATCH: Strategic planning helps stability of countries’ ICT sector: ICT Deputy Minister Phuti

Mthabisi Tshuma in Mutare

UNDERTAKING strategic planning workshops annually by telecommunications sector players will ensure the stability of the industry, Ministry of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti has said.

In his address at the ongoing Potraz Strategic Planning Workshop in Mutare, Cde Phuti said the yearly strategic planning by Potraz will in future yield fruitful results of the growth of the country’s ICT sector.

Cde Phuti is representing the ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera.

“The stability of Potraz through a well thought strategic plan means the stability of the sector. Loaded with the new mandate of data protection, not only does it apply to sector stability but Potraz continues to become an integral component of national security.

“Thank you Dr Machengete (Potraz director general) for your very elaborate presentation that underscored areas of success and areas where we may have not done as expected. It is my hope that we are going to register Potraz not only in the top three but being first (performance based awards). I would like to thank the board for the commitment shown by the representation where two members are here virtually and the rest are here physically,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

The strategic planning workshop started off on Tuesday morning and ends on Friday. The workshop is for the telecommunications regulator to look back and take stock of achievements and failures for 2023 so that they appropriately plan for the year ahead.

