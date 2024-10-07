WATCH: Stronger Zimbabwe, Namibia ties to drive SADC development agenda

Prosper Ndlovu in Windhoek, Namibia

ZIMBABWE and Namibia have solidified their diplomatic and political ties, aiming to enhance their citizens’ livelihoods while contributing to the development of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional agenda.

In an interview on the side-lines of the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia, Melody Chaurura, expressed confidence in the two countries’ future relationship, having a shared history that dates back to their fight against colonial rule.

The expo ended on Saturday and 15 Zimbabwe businesses participated.

She noted that this shared history had laid a strong foundation for ongoing bilateral co-operation aimed at enhancing development in both countries.

“I can say without any hesitation that we look forward to continuing deepening and widening these relations for the prosperity and progress of our people and the achievement of our development goals,” she said.

Amb Chaurura said the relationship between Zimbabwe and Namibia was elevated through the establishment of a Bi-National Commission, which has created a strategic platform to advance the broader SADC agenda.

“At an embassy level, we have an important role to play in this in terms of influencing activities that take place towards fulfilling these goals. I’ve no reason to doubt that in the days and months to come, we will be able to register a lot of progress leading to the attainment of set objectives within SADC,” she said.

With President Mnangagwa serving as chairman of SADC, Amb Chaurura emphasised Zimbabwe’s position to lead the regional transformation agenda.

She aligned this with the theme of the SADC Summit held in Harare in August, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth: Towards an Industrialised SADC”.

The countries are collaborating on various platforms, with Zimbabwe’s economic diplomacy gaining support from regional peers.

“Our journey as Zimbabwe has been that of success and the story we are projecting is a story of progress. Our President has made it clear that ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo’, meaning it is our collective responsibility as Zimbabweans to contribute to our nation’s growth,” she said.

Zimbabwean businesses showcased their innovation and international competitiveness at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair and Amb Chaurura cited their success as an example of how local businesses are leading the way in embracing new technologies and showcasing their capabilities on the global stage.