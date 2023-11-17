WATCH: Take tree planting as civic duty: First Lady

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who was representing the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa plants the tree of the year during the First Lady’s National Tree Planting Day Programme at Mvuthu High School in Esigodini, Matabeleland South

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

ENVIRONMENT patron, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has implored citizens of the country to take tree planting as a civic duty, saying the protection of natural resources and forests is a key element of amassing the country’s wealth and realisation of Vision 2030.

In a speech read on her behalf by Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu at a Pre-National Tree Campaign for the 2023 tree planting season in Esigodini yesterday, Dr Mnangagwa said every citizen has a role to play for the country to meet its annual target of 25 million trees.

“Let’s take tree planting as part of our civic duty because building up our country requires us to protect our natural resources and our trees and forests are the key elements of our natural wealth. I urge you all therefore to brace for the coming tree planting season and ensure that we all contribute to the national tree planting target of 25 million trees,” she said.

“The United Nations declared the decade starting 2021 as the Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. This aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and every ocean. In line with this, we continue planting trees under the theme ‘Trees and Forests for Ecosystem Restoration and Improved Livelihoods.”

The First Lady who is also Zanu-PF Secretary for Environment and Tourism, said she has committed to lead the Pre-National Tree Planting Day Commemoration campaign nationwide ahead of the national launch which will be presided over by President Mnangagwa on the first Saturday of December.

She said tree planting is one of the primary responses to the loss of trees and depletion of forests that the country and the world at large are currently facing.

“At a global level, between 2015 and 2020, 10 million hectares of forests were lost through conversion of forests to other land uses every year, while according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, nearly 4 million hectares of African forests were being lost each year,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

She said Zimbabwe is not spared in this trend as the country is experiencing a loss of approximately 262 000 hectares of forest annually due to various factors that are driving deforestation.

The First Lady said the country has to go the extra mile towards maintaining its forests which play various ecological functions.

She said forests are a major contributor to mitigating the global challenge of climate change and remain a vital component of daily lives as many communities and industries derive their livelihoods from them.

“As patron for the environment, I have personally committed to lead in this Pre-National Tree Planting Day commemoration campaign nationwide ahead of the national launching ceremony which will be conducted by His Excellency the President on the first Saturday of December,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

“I therefore urge leadership in all sectors of society to demonstrate this environmental stewardship so that the whole nation appreciates the value and the need to conserve trees and forests.”

The First Lady implored the citizenry to develop forest resources through tree planting and widen livelihood base for both rural and urban dwellers.

She lauded the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, through the Forestry Commission for timeously organising tree planting events as a way of mobilising communities towards action in this tree planting season.

Dr Mnangagwa said the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1),which is as an economic recovery programme stresses the need to address cross-cutting issues such as the environment through mainstreaming environmental protection; climate resilience and natural resources management.

She also called for proper land use planning and management.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Dr Ndlovu said livelihoods in the province are shaped by the availability and quality of forest resources.

“The province has plenty of natural resources that play a crucial role in sustaining the livelihoods of local communities. At the top of the list is amacimbi found in Beitbridge, Gwanda, Matobo, Bulilima and Mangwe,” she said.

The minister said the other non-timber forest products in the province include pulp from baobab fruits from which baobab drink and yoghurt are produced.

“We also have plenty of marula fruits which are harvested to make jam and marula oil. The best natural honey is also found in this province. I therefore urge all of us here present, to conserve our natural resources, promote restoration and rehabilitation of degraded forest lands to address impacts of climate change and desertification,” she said.

Speaking during the same event Forestry Commission operations director, Mr Lewis Radzire said Dr Mnangagwa has contributed immensely in the fight to restore degraded land and forests countrywide.

He said the First Lady has been championing the conservation of forest resources and the planting of trees including raising awareness on the devastating effects of climate change among other works.

“Working with the Forestry Commission the First Lady has led a nationwide planting of more than 21,5 million tree through her campaign in the previous season. Various organisations have heeded her clarion call of greening the nation,” said Mr Radzire.

“Her works are a testimony of a positive paradigm shift of the landscape through the establishment of agro-forestry projects and management of indigenous forests.”

The tree of the year is Fever Acacia, also known by its botanical name as Vachellia xanthophloea, or umkhanyakude in Ndebele, and muunga in Shona.

It has multiple attributes and the bark is used to treat fevers and eye problems, the leaves and pods can be fed to livestock, while the flowers are used for foraging by bees.

The tree is used to decorate gardens and urban landscapes, its wood is hard, heavy and a suitable general-purpose timber. The tree can also be used to rehabilitate degraded areas. –@DubeMatutu