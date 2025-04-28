WATCH: Taking Physiotherapy to the world

Peter Matika

[email protected]

Award-winning physiotherapist Precious Madzimbe is thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase the services offered at his clinic in Bulawayo during the recently concluded Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Madzimbe and his team have been dedicated to informing and educating the public about various physical medical conditions that are often misunderstood.

The event, held under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” attracted a vibrant mix of exhibitors from across the nation and beyond, and the clinic is over the moon to have been part of it.

This year’s event was particularly thrilling for the clinic, as it marked its first time showcasing its services to a wider audience.

Kudzai Kwahla, a physiotherapist at Madzimbe and Tsiga Physiotherapy Clinic, expressed enthusiasm.

“We are overjoyed to be part of this prestigious event. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to not only showcase what we do but also to educate people about various conditions and disabilities that affect so many lives,” she said.

The booth was filled with engaging demonstrations, informative pamphlets, and a warm team eager to connect.

“The clinic aims to break down barriers of understanding around physiotherapy and its vital role in recovery and rehabilitation. Many people are unaware of the benefits of physiotherapy. Whether it’s recovering from an injury, managing chronic pain, or improving mobility, we want to spread the word about how we can help,” said Kwahla.

While ZITF typically highlights a variety of sectors, Kwahla said their presence underscored the importance of the often-overlooked field of physical health.

By sharing their expertise, they hope to spark conversations that foster greater acceptance and understanding of physiotherapy as an essential component of healthcare.

“We are excited to meet new faces and share our passion for helping others. Let’s start a conversation about health and wellness. We are ready to embrace this opportunity at the ZITF – a chance not just to showcase our services, but to ignite awareness and support for a healthier community,” she said.

Specialist Paediatric Physiotherapist Precious Madzimbe, who co-runs the clinic and possesses over a decade of clinical and academic experience, said exhibiting at ZITF was truly inspiring and awe-inspiring, adding that it is a chance to create new dimensions in the field while also creating new opportunities for those in the field.

“We are truly inspired and joyed at the opportunity to be exhibiting at the ZITF. This assists us as medical experts to interact with the public to show and educate them on various conditions. Some of which are associated with witchcraft,” he said.

Madzimbe said his services and academic engagements across Africa, including his current research work, reflect the fruit of independence and the continuing transformation of Zimbabwe’s health sector.

He said these platforms have allowed him to contribute not only as a clinician but also as a researcher, mentor, and advocate for inclusive, culturally relevant rehabilitation.

“Specialised services such as physiotherapy are unknown in rural areas. Children with congenital conditions like cerebral palsy or clubfoot were often hidden from society, their needs unmet and their dignity disregarded,” Madzimbe said.

“Rehabilitation, as I have stated in my previous engagements, is no longer a foreign luxury; it has become a national priority. I am a proud product of that transformation. Allowing health services to be exhibited shows that we are in the right direction.”

“We are no longer limited to reactive care; we are shaping futures through preventative and developmental health. We are proud to see our Government leading the way and allowing us to practice,” said Madzimbe.

He noted that people living with disabilities in Zimbabwe have long suffered under the weight of stigma. But through community education, inclusive policy, and the mobilisation of local leaders, this narrative is changing.

He said exhibiting at ZITF facilitated international collaborations.

“I have contributed to the development of Zimbabwe-specific paediatric physiotherapy guidelines and educational materials now in use at training institutions and rehabilitation departments across the country,” he said.

Most recently, Madzimbe authored a book on prostate cancer and family support systems in Africa, reaffirming that healing must engage the emotional, spiritual, and psychological dimensions of care.

“One of the greatest honours of such events is to be given the chance and ability to teach and be taught. I have had the privilege of shaping the future of physiotherapy through my engagements at a local university and nationwide workshops, and now I can engage the public,” he said.