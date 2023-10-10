WATCH :‘The future is bright’- Lloyd Mutasa

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

FORMER Dynamos FC midfielder and head coach Llyod Mutasa has praised schools’ competitions for grooming young players.

He said tournaments lay a foundation for the future.

Mutasa, who was a player of great repute in his hey days, said this on the sidelines of the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Proton-Surrey 20 and Under 20 football tournament at Barbourfields Stadium B Arena Grounds at the weekend.

The tournament had 12 teams participating and was won by St Eric High School of Mashonaland West who beat Mzilikazi of Bulawayo 1-0.

Mutasa was full of praise at the quality of play displayed by the players, whom he described as more talented than most players in professional league.

“I really loved the way the youngsters played. They displayed good football. If they continue playing like this, it is safe to say our football has a bright future.

“What is needed is to monitor the players and possibly encourage them to turn professional soon, so that they realise their potential whilst they are young. Definitely, teams will benefit from this talent. I give credit to the school system that has managed to identify such talent,” said Mutasa.

Fondly known as “Samaita” in football circles, Mutasa revealed he was amazed by ball skills shown by players from Mzilikazi, St Eric, Hwange and Guinea Fowl High Schools.

“The players made the tournament exciting. The youngsters I saw from different teams like Mzilikazi, St Eric, Guinea Fowl and Hwange played good football.”

The Northern Region Division One side MWOS coach had a word of advice to school tournament organisers.

He encouraged Nash to consider using big stadia like the Barbourfields main ground or Luveve Stadium so as to inspire the players.

“How motivating will it be if these youngsters were to play in a stadium like Barbourfields or Luveve. These youngsters will have memories and they will want cherish the moment. They will be inspired to play at the bigger stage in the near future.

“To the organisers we say, it will be fitting for such tournaments to have semi-finals or the final being played inside Barbourfields but, we appreciate the sponsors for a job well done,” said Mutasa.

He also called on sponsors and schools to lengthen the number of days for tournaments, saying this will give players ample time to assimilate and network.

“If finances are permitting, we would want a situation where players will play at a one-week tournament so that they get to interact with each other. During our days as youngsters I got to know people like Makheyi Nyathi who played for Highlanders juniors while I was playing for Dynamos, having met in such tournaments. At least seven days will do well for these youngsters to be grouped and play against each other. Let’s take a cue from what happens in big tournaments like the Cosafa, Chan, Afcon and the World Cup,” said Mutasa.

