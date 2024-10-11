Watch: The future is now… Elon Musk launches driverless AI taxi, promises human assistant robot for households by 2026

Sinokubonga Nkala, Tarisiro Tafirenyika, Sheronrose Mugombi

TESLA’S “We, Robot” event held in October 2024 showcased the company’s latest advancements in AI and robotics, with a particular focus on its humanoid robot, Optimus. This event marked another significant step in Tesla’s journey towards revolutionising both industrial and everyday life through robotics.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s founder and CEO, is known for pushing the boundaries of technology across multiple industries. Beyond Tesla, he leads ventures like SpaceX, Starlink, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, all aimed at shaping the future.

Musk has been vocal about his vision of AI as a tool for augmenting human capabilities. He believes robots, like Optimus, can take over menial, repetitive, and even dangerous tasks, freeing humans to focus on more creative and fulfilling work.

Musk’s fascination with AI dates back to his early investments and interest in technology, culminating in Tesla’s autonomous driving innovations and now, humanoid robotics.

Optimus, first introduced in 2021, has since undergone significant improvements. At the “We, Robot” event, Musk announced the robot’s enhanced capabilities, demonstrating its potential to perform a range of complex tasks, from folding laundry to serving drinks and even walking dogs. The Optimus robots at the event interacted with attendees, highlighting their dexterity and mobility. These robots represent Tesla’s ambition to create affordable, mass-market humanoids, with Musk suggesting a future price range of $20,000 to $30,000, making them accessible to households and businesses alike.

The current generation of Optimus, known as Gen 2, boasts several advancements over previous prototypes. These include faster movement, improved hand dexterity, and the integration of tactile sensors, allowing for precise and delicate manipulation of objects. At the event, Tesla demonstrated the robot’s ability to perform tasks autonomously, such as picking up objects and moving around in a human-like manner. According to Musk, the robot is capable of understanding and executing complex commands like “pick up this item and attach it using a wrench,” without needing detailed, step-by-step programming. This autonomy represents a major leap forward for humanoid robots.

Optimus is set to begin low-scale production for internal Tesla use in 2025, with wider commercial availability expected in 2026. Initially, these robots will take on repetitive tasks in industrial settings, but Musk envisions widespread adoption across various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and even personal assistance at home.

Tesla’s robotic ambitions extend beyond just Optimus. The event also featured other AI-driven innovations, including autonomous vehicles like the Cybercab, a futuristic robotaxi designed without traditional controls such as steering wheels or pedals. Musk’s overarching goal is to create a fully autonomous future where human effort is augmented, not replaced, by intelligent machines.

Musk has long argued that robots like Optimus will eventually play a pivotal role in both improving the quality of life and boosting economic productivity by handling tasks that humans either cannot or prefer not to do. While some skeptics question the feasibility of this timeline, especially given Tesla’s history of ambitious but delayed projects, Musk remains confident that the Optimus robot will become a central product for Tesla, transforming how society functions daily.

In conclusion, the 2024 “We, Robot” event highlighted Tesla’s ambitious move into the robotics space with Optimus, promising a future where robots assist in daily life and industry, reflecting Elon Musk’s broader vision of technological integration into society. Tesla’s focus on AI continues to push boundaries, with Optimus representing a major step toward making autonomous, humanoid robots a reality.