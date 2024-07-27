WATCH |‘The Gods Must Be Crazy’: They speak in lost mother tongue

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

THE San ancestral ceremony at the Ncube homestead undergoes a delightful transformation. After witnessing solemn rituals, the final act bursts forth in a display of comedic brilliance that rivals the antics of seasoned performers.

Imagine the side-splitting humour of the 1980 comedy The Gods Must Be Crazy — the San ceremony possesses similar infectious energy, guaranteed to banish any lingering anxieties.

Clad in their distinctive yellow attire, those touched by the San ancestral spirits take centre stage. The rhythmic pulse shifts from traditional drumming and clapping to the unexpected clinking of hoes and small metals, creating a unique and captivating soundscape. The dance itself is a marvel, with gifted individuals showcasing exceptional talent that elevates the entire performance.

Ten minutes into their vibrant dance and song, one participant succumbs to a spell, catalysing a collective trance. They begin speaking Tsao and Nyanja fluently — an ironic twist since none speak these languages outside their trances. It makes me ponder: could these jovial ancestral spirits contribute to preserving the endangered Tsao language?

In this trance state, we’re treated to a humorous yet insightful glimpse into the San way of life. Three individuals, including one woman, scamper up trees to nibble on leaves — perhaps for their medicinal qualities.

When meat is introduced, pandemonium ensues as they vie for a piece with fervent desperation. It’s evident that possession doesn’t guarantee consumption until the meat is safely in one’s mouth.

A request for traditional beer follows, served in a comically small cup, escalating the frenzy as they clamour for a taste to quench an insatiable thirst. The spectacle is so entertaining that I suppress my curiosity about why they aren’t offered beer in a larger vessel.

The drama continues as the “ancestors” signal for a smoke by crossing two fingers in their mouths. For them, cannabis — “mbanje” — is the preferred choice, despite its illegality in our realm. Once indulged, they seem content with just a few puffs.

A trance-induced elder summons young girls and embraces them tenderly; their lack of fear suggests familiarity with ancestral customs. This serene moment is disrupted by another woman in trance who intervenes protectively, reminiscent of a hen shielding her chicks from predators.

Fortune smiles at another woman who rushes forward to embrace the man romantically, lost together in a world of love within their trance. A potentially risqué scene is thankfully interrupted by another man who claims the woman for himself. An onlooker humorously questions why one would let another steal their partner.

After their performance concludes with expertly executed acts, they collapse to the ground as if in deep slumber. A tap and shouts of “isilwane” and “Inyoni ziqeda amabele emasimini”, in their adopted SiNdebele language, awaken them from their trance, returning them to reality while their ancestral counterparts seem to dash off to confront lions and chase away birds.

The audience erupts into laughter, enjoying an impromptu comedy show courtesy of these “crazy ancestors”. Despite their humorous demeanour, Gogo Ester Ndlovu — who mentors those with ancestral callings — reminds us that San ancestral spirits are deeply revered in the spiritual realm as the original stewards of our nation.

“The San are the owners of the land and during initiation, they are the last ukuvuswa (to be awakened) after we have done all others because we are grateful that they gave birth to us,” he said.

Malitikwe Village Nine’s head, Enock Masisa Ndlovu, revealed that his community remains deeply rooted in traditional and cultural practices. He praised Gogo Ndlovu as an expert in these customs. Mr Ndlovu also expressed hope that the Tsao ancestors could play a role in preserving the endangered Tsao language.

“What you just saw is a sign that our traditions are alive here. The Tsao language is facing extinction, but our ancestors still speak the language and those with the San ancestral spirits communicate with each other once they are in a trance.

As Africans we must return to our cultural ways because forsaking them is what is bringing the untold sufferings we are experiencing,” he said. —@themkhust