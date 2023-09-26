WATCH: The HorsePower Tournament is Back

[email protected]

THE annual HorsePower Football Tournament is back.

Organised by former South Zone Soccer League side Bulawayo Rockets FC defender Madodana ‘HorsePower’ Tshabangu, the event was very popular during the festive season bringing players from within Zimbabwe and abroad to play with guys from their neighbourhoods.

Select teams were assembled and played in this ‘Wafa Wafa’ tournament and club scouts identified talent from there.

In an interview on Monday, Tshabangu confirmed the event was returning this December.

His first editions sponsored by the late medical supplies businessman Nhamo Rusamo were a huge success until greed to make more money out of beer and meat sales pushed Tshabangu to a marathon boring event as at one time it stretched for six weeks.

But the fewer days presented an effervescent feel and fans who were drawn from all over Bulawayo loved the event.

“Football is still there in Bulawayo, our juniors are too good, this year the HorsePower Tournament is back,” said Tshabangu.

He said two pitches would be used.

“We will use two pitches at White City, that is A and B Arena, this year it’s inter-suburban,” said Tshabangu.

Sixteen teams will take part and they will be drawn into groups of four teams each.

The games will begin on December 22, Unity Day.

He confirmed that he had sponsors in store for the event.

Former Manchester City FC striker Benjani Mwaruwari was among the stars of the inaugural event.

His blistering shots from the centre at Ross Camp Stadium had clubs like AmaZulu and Highlanders wanting his services.

AmaZulu thought they had won him over when they signed him on from Lulu Rovers of Chegutu only for the striker to move to University of Zimbabwe whose patron was former Zimbabwe President Canaan Banana.

He later transferred to Air Zimbabwe Jets and national team call-ups followed and a move to Jomo Cosmos who would later sell him to Europe.