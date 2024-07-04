WATCH: This is my last five years – President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his second term is the last five years that he will be in power and the ruling party Zanu-PF will vote for a new leader to take over when his term ends.

Speaking on Thursday at Mutare Teachers College, Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant commissioning, in Manicaland Province, President Mnangagwa said this was in line with the ruling party’s constitution. Zanu-PF last held a Congress in 2022.

The President said he was ready to rest after Zanu-PF chooses a leader at the next Congress.

“Our constitution (Zanu-PF) says after every five years we go into congress. There we choose a President who is supposed to be at the helm for two terms of five years each. I have done my first five years and we went to Congress and I was re-elected to lead for another five years. So this is my last five years, which will end soon, and then I go and rest. Thereafter we go to Congress and find another leader who can follow in my footsteps,” said the President.