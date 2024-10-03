Watch: “This is the mess I created” – Cassper Nyovest takes accountability

On Thursday, Cassper Nyovest shared a video detailing his side of the story, acknowledging the truth in the statements made by Thobeka, the mother of his child.

The Siyathandana hit-maker, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, admitted that his past actions, particularly his promiscuity, led to the end of their relationship two years ago.

In the video, Cassper expressed regret for leaving out certain details during his recent podcast appearances, specifically concerning his son’s battle with cancer.

“I had agreed with her not to share that part with the public, thinking I was honouring her and my son,” he explained.

“Maybe it came off as me trying to defend myself.”

He emphasised the importance of taking accountability for his past actions.

“The truth might not be the whole truth, but I wanted to acknowledge my role in this situation. I’m not proud of it, but it’s a significant part of my history and something I had to grow from and forgive myself for.”

Since December, the rapper has been vocal about his journey of spiritual growth, stating he has transformed into a new man while still confronting his past.

“When you make bad decisions, you not only hurt people, but you also lose the right to dictate how they handle the pain you’ve caused. I understand why the mother of my child spoke out the way she did, and I hope it brings her some peace.”

Cassper also urged other men to reflect on their actions.

“This is a call to grow up and change. We need to be accountable and responsible. I apologise to the mother of my child, her family, my family, and everyone affected by this mess. This is the mess I created, and through Jesus Christ, I’ve learned to forgive myself, rebuild, and strive to be a man of honour and integrity. I hope to be given a second chance.”

He concluded by expressing his intent to continue sharing his testimony, hoping for forgiveness in the future.

