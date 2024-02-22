WATCH : Thousands of job seekers throng transport ministry offices in Bulawayo
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]
THOUSANDS of job seekers have thronged the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development offices along Khami Road in Bulawayo in response to a recruitment of casual workers job advertisment.
The job vacancy circulated on social media for the past two days and staff at the Ministry offices confirmed it was authentic.
According to the advert, interested individuals only had to bring their national identification documents as there are no qualifications needed.
“MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT IS RECRUITING GENERAL HANDS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2024
VENUE 1: UMGUZA OFFICES ALONG AIRPORT ROAD
TIME:14:00
REQUIREMENTS: VALID NATIONAL IDENTITY CARD/PASSPORT.
VENUE 2-MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT ALONG KHAMI ROAD, OPPOSITE VID TURN
DATE:22/2/2024
TIME:09:00 AM
REQUIREMENTS: VALID NATIONAL IDENTITY CARD/PASSPORT.
Recruitment will be done at two different places but on the same day” reads the job vacancy notice.
