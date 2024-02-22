WATCH : Thousands of job seekers throng transport ministry offices in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THOUSANDS of job seekers have thronged the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development offices along Khami Road in Bulawayo in response to a recruitment of casual workers job advertisment.

https://youtu.be/RVDHRcNoSzs

The job vacancy circulated on social media for the past two days and staff at the Ministry offices confirmed it was authentic.

According to the advert, interested individuals only had to bring their national identification documents as there are no qualifications needed.

“MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT IS RECRUITING GENERAL HANDS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2024

VENUE 1: UMGUZA OFFICES ALONG AIRPORT ROAD

TIME:14:00

REQUIREMENTS: VALID NATIONAL IDENTITY CARD/PASSPORT.

VENUE 2-MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT ALONG KHAMI ROAD, OPPOSITE VID TURN

DATE:22/2/2024

TIME:09:00 AM

REQUIREMENTS: VALID NATIONAL IDENTITY CARD/PASSPORT.

Recruitment will be done at two different places but on the same day” reads the job vacancy notice.