Watch: Tittie, rising Hwange-based gospel talent with big dreams

Mthabisi Tshuma

Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

At the heart of Hwange, the coal-mining town, a rising gospel talent, Tafadzwa “Tittie” Mapfumo has emerged with a passion for classic gospel music.

Determined to realise her ambitions, Tittie has set her sights on expanding her music catalogue this year, adding to her two released songs.

https://youtube.com/shorts/lMpqOHKI6N8

Speaking to Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Tittie shared how her upbringing shaped her musical journey. Born in Chiredzi and raised in Harare before settling in Hwange, she credits her diverse background for nurturing her artistry.

“My biggest inspirations were Baba and Amai Charamba. I began singing at the age of nine when I joined the choir at AFM Highlands Assembly in Chiredzi. At high school, I continued but couldn’t record anything then because I was focused on my studies.

“I would memorise and perform Baba and Amai Charambas songs effortlessly, leaving people in awe. As I grew older, I discovered more artistes, including Bethany, whom I had the privilege of sharing a stage with when I was just 12,” she said.

Six years ago, Tittie decided to pursue music professionally.

“My first recorded song, Tinotenda, was released in May 2019, followed by a music video in 2020. In 2021, I recorded my second song, Tichavaona Mwari,” she said.

She has also performed alongside Chaplain Phiri, who was impressed by her hymn-singing ability and expressed interest in collaborating in the future. Gospel heavyweight Sebastian Magacha has also pledged to work with her once she reaches Harare.

Tittie who dreams of making a mark both nationally and internationally, is working on a new song titled Muri Mwari.

“My goal this year is to record and release more songs. I have many written pieces that are yet to be recorded, and I hope to bring as many of them to life as possible,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire