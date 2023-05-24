WATCH: Top choral music conductor dies

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

ONE of the top choral music conductors and music composers from Bulawayo, Harry Bennet Mlauzi has died. He was 90 years old.

The late Mlauzi who was affectionately called Ukhulu uMlauzi or Abambo was a music conductor for one of the oldest choral choirs in Bulawayo, The Original Messiah Choir Ministries which was formed in 1974.

He conducted the choir which sang in many countries for 42 years as well as Seventh Day Adventist Church choirs.

Fellow choral music composer and conductor, Lamech Ndimande said Mlauzi’s death was a big loss to the choral music sector in Bulawayo as the late assisted various denominations in the city with his music knowledge.

“The death of Mr Mlauzi is a big loss to the choral music fraternity in Bulawayo and beyond.

We worked with him in The Original Messiah Choir Ministries since 1980 and he was a good music teacher.

His specialty was teaching song transition and voice modulation. He helped us win many music competitions.

“You cannot talk of choral music in Bulawayo without mentioning his name. Even though he was SDA, he freely assisted many denominations in the city as he wanted to uplift the standard of choral music.

He would send us to many denominations to assist them as we had gained knowledge from him. He was also the last surviving member of the SDA Chorale Quartet which sang from the 1960s,” Ndimande said.

He added that Mlauzi was very strict on musical notes and if a chorister diverted from them while leading in singing, he would not hesitate to stop them and take up the task of leading the singing, at the same time teaching them.

The late Mlauzi who is survived by eight children and many grandchildren, Ndimande said, perfected his compositions.

“He was a great mentor to me. When I started composing songs in 1997, he would ask that I bring my songs to him before we sing them in the choir.

We called his editing ukubamba bamba because, after his touch, you would node in appreciation of his expertise.

“He would even compliment me for coming up with a melodious song. While strict during the practice sessions, once we finished, it would be over and he would laugh with everyone.

His death is a big loss because he loved choral music so much. He even went as far as South Africa to assist a choir formed by our former members who are based in that country,” he said.

Two of the late Mlauzi’s compositions, Ukhon’UMzi KaJohova and Baba Sizakuwe are sung by various choirs throughout the country.

Ndimande said while they accept that he was of advanced age, the late departed while he was still of huge value to them and the church at large.

While Mlauzi’s burial arrangements are yet to be made, Ndimande said he is likely to be buried in Malawi where his late wife was buried.

SDA church West Zimbabwe Conference leader, Dr Sikhumbuzo Dube said the late was a music luminary who was consistent in his ministry.

“He was one of the choral music luminaries that was consistent in his ministry.

The church has been robbed of a marvellous, humble, teachable and teaching music leader. Original Messiah Choir Ministries will not be the same without him,” Dube said.

Mourners are gathered at House number 352 Nguboyenja Suburb in Bulawayo. – @themkhust