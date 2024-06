Tornado leaves structural collapse at an informal settlement in Tongaat Picture Reaction Unit South Africa

At least 10 people in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces have died after flooding caused by torrential rains.

Parts of the town of Tongaat in northern KwaZulu-Natal have been severely affected by a twister-like storm.

The authorities have warned of more heavy rains in the coming days.

@BBC