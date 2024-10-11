Watch: TSAPO Group of Companies is set to revolutionise the mining industry 

The TSAPO Group of Companies is set to revolutionise the mining industry by providing comprehensive, modern services through specialised small business units aimed at enhancing efficiency. Tsapo group of companies comprises 14 strategic business units, each offering unique services that complement one another.

They are showcasing their varied solutions which serve the mining value chain which include their authorised dealer brands at the 27th edition of Mine Entra, taking place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo. This participation highlights how their diverse offerings are modernising and advancing the future of the mining sector.

Mrs Nozipho Dube, the Group Administration and Marketing Manager, elaborated on their strategic approach, known as the “4S” strategy—Selling, Service, Support, and Spares—to elevate their service offerings.

“We are participating in this edition of Mine Entra due to our strong connections within the mining value chain. Our operations span multiple countries in Africa, including Zimbabwe, Zambia-Lusaka and Kitwe with interest in DRC and Malawi, allowing us to provide essential services for modern mining,” she said.

Mrs Dube emphasised the importance of unity among the various brands under the TSAPO Group and their specialized SBUs, all working collaboratively to meet the evolving needs of the mining industry.

The TSAPO Group comprises several specialised units, each offering unique services that complement one another. The brands include:

• FAW

• BYD (Build Your Dreams)

• Sinotruk

• GD Buses

• Mazda

• Lovol

• Sasol

• Ctrack

• Ashok Leyland

Mrs Dube provided insight into how these units function together. For example, while the Sinotruk unit offers high-quality mining trucks, Tsapo Construction supplies essential earth-moving machinery. Supreme Panel Beaters focuses on maintenance, and Ctrack monitors machine performance at mining sites.

The group is also dedicated to ensuring continuity in their offerings, allowing consumers to maximize their investments in capital goods and equipment. They provide hiring provisions for artisanal miners and those looking to enhance their operations.

“We offer equipment for hire as the TSAPO Group, without limitations on the types of machinery available. Many emerging miners may lack the capacity to purchase equipment upfront, so we aim to support these individuals by providing access to machinery.”

Mrs Dube highlighted the group’s focus on bridging the beneficiation gap as part of their commitment to supporting the national Vision 2030.

“Beneficiation is the gap we are working to bridge. The success of the mining industry in Zimbabwe hinges on effective beneficiation, and we are committed to being a part of that value chain.”