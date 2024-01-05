WATCH: Two more enter race for Bosso posts

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

BHEKA Sibanda and Kindman Ndlovu yesterday entered the race to Number 50 Robert Mugabe Way as they both want to contest the Highlanders committee member’s post.

Mgcini Mafu is the present office holder and elections for the post will be held on the first Sunday of February, a week after the annual general meeting which is expected to be volatile.

It is because of the on-goings at the club that has seen a number of names being thrown around to try and turn things around for the club that has not won the championship since 2006.

City specialist medical ultra sonographer, Ndlovu confirmed yesterday afternoon in an interview that he has thrown his name into the hat for a role in the Highlanders executive. He said he wants to change the narrative that a committee member should be all muscle for errands including manning gates.

He said he has been among the noisy fans at Bosso matches who decided to be a member four years ago so that he is involved in the decision making.

“I registered as a member so that I could participate in efforts to address some of the challenges facing the club. As a committee member according to the constitution, I can assist in all departments. I have the capacity to deputise the secretary-general and the treasurer.

“I am a dynamic person hence I qualify to be in that position. I am availing myself and with my various skills I will be able to carry out any duties assigned to me by the chairman or any other member of the executive,” said Ndlovu who has a certificate in sport administration from the Sport and Recreation and a coaching certificate from Zifa.

He said he also has a management diploma and another diploma in project management which he said are valuable management tools that will help to improve management of projects to raise money for the club.

Ndlovu is also the president of the Radiography Association of Zimbabwe and a board member of the Matabeleland Goat, Sheep and Poultry Trust.

He is also a lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo.

“I want to strengthen relations between Nust and Highlanders so that the club benefits on sports science and research in sport,”said Ndlovu.

He said he will add value to the club because of his vast experiences in sport.

Ndlovu, 38, said he was inspired by many who joined the club before him and rose to national prominence among them the late Ndumiso Gumede, Douglas Mkhwananzi, Rodger Muhlwa, Kennedy Ndebele and Wyatt Mpofu.

In another interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday, the other candidate, Sibanda said he was no newcomer to the club and did not have a manifesto because the constitution, mission and vision capture all what he has to do.

Sibanda, 49 said he was offering himself for the post to be a servant of the members and sympathisers.

He said he wanted to ensure operation systems are in place and are adhered to the letter so that there are no cash leakages or lost opportunities for the club.

“It’s not a new club that I am coming into, it already has a mission statement and a constitution and I am coming in to improve the systems. I will respect the elders within and outside the club as we strive to work together for the brand enrichment and success of Highlanders,” said Sibanda.

He said he was no chancer at the club as he has been behind the scenes helping in his own small way.

“For 10 years I have been supplying match day ball boys with refreshments at matches. Some of the boys have been club juniors and I have identified a few for assistance with school fees from this term. Win or lose I will continue supporting the juniors and the club,” said Sibanda.

He emphasised that Highlanders needs peace to survive.

“Our club needs unity of purpose, peace and order especially during matches. If we are to win the championship, we have to be united,” said Sibanda