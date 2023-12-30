WATCH: UK-based businesswoman gives back to her community…with a Christmas party for kids

Langalakhe Mabena, [email protected]

CHRISTMAS is more than just a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is also a day to spread joy, kindness, and generosity to those who need it most. That is what Mitchell “Mimi” Tshuma, a successful businesswoman based in the United Kingdom, does every year for the children of Sotshangane Flats, the place where she grew up in Nguboyenja, Bulawayo.

Mimi knows the hardships and struggles of living in Sotshangane Flats, a dusty and noisy area where poverty and loneliness are common. She remembers how it felt to have no Christmas clothes, no friends and no place to celebrate the day. She also remembers how the love and grooming she received from her community helped her overcome the challenges and achieve her dreams.

Now, as a director of Azari Consultancy, Jenga Buildings, and MMT Enterprise Group, Mimi has the means and the passion to give back to her childhood community. She founded Hope Restorers Academy, a philanthropic initiative that aims to help underprivileged children. One of the projects of the academy is the Children’s Christmas Party, which Mimi organises every year on December 25 for the kids of Sotshangane Flats and the surrounding areas.

The party is a festive and fun-filled event where the children can enjoy different activities, games, and food. Mimi sponsors the party with clothes and food for the kids, who come from different family backgrounds, rich or poor. The party is also a way to foster love and humanity among the children, as they learn to share and appreciate their culture and heritage.

“I am what I am today because of the love and grooming I received while growing up here at Sotshangane Flats. Growing up on this side of Bulawayo was not easy for me and for most of the people who grew up in this area.

“From my experience, I know how it feels like to be lonely, not to have Christmas clothes and not having people or a place to celebrate the day. So I came up with this initiative and started a Children’s Christmas Party which accommodates every child from Sotshangane Flats and our surroundings as we celebrate Christmas together.

“This year, we were on our fourth edition and the party has been going stronger and stronger each year. The party is a place where we try to foster love and humanity among children as they grow up. It promotes equality among them as we invite children apart of their family backgrounds which are either poor or rich.

“Here we ate the same food from the same pot and we all had the same fun from different activities that were available. It was a positive and beautiful space for the kids to have fun,” said Mimi.

Mimi, who is also a mother, said the party is very close to her heart. She said that she sacrifices and compromises her family time to be with the children of Sotshangane Flats, who are “close to my heart”. She said she hopes to inspire and empower the children to pursue their dreams and never forget their roots.

“Someone can say I have all the money I want and I am blessed to be able to choose where I want to spend my Christmas. But, what is important to me is that I am here celebrating this day at my home, retracing and connecting to my roots.

“These are not just children to me. They are my reflection. They remind me of myself when I was young and naive. I see myself through them. I have adopted many of them not only through this party. I am paying school fees for 50 pupils at my former school Lozikeyi Primary and a majority of them always grace this party.

“Apart from being extravagant on other materialistic things, this is the real Mimi, a kasi girl. I am here to inspire these young children that anything is possible as long they work hard at school, stay inspired and grounded with humanity. That way they can achieve anything for it is possible,” said Mimi.

At the party, local labour was used as volunteers, parents and guardians of the children were cooks with some monitoring and maintaining order at the party.

One of the elderly from the Sotshangane Flats community Gogo MaNdlovu, said she was humbled with the help and engagement by Hope Restorers Academy in giving back to the community.

“This child (Mimi) is a blessing and inspiration in our community. I pray that some who are from this community may also learn from her. The economic situation is not friendly but she has come to rescue a lot of families here by paying fees for these kids and also hosting the Christmas party for them.

“May the Lord bless her abundantly and continue leading her to righteousness,” said MaNdlovu.