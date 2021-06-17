WATCH :Umbro enters into partnership with FC Platinum

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum have entered into ‘a longterm’ kit partnership with sports apparel giants Umbro in which they will be supplied with match and training kit.

Umbro will also supply the platinum miners with off-field apparel for players and replica jerseys for the fans.

Umbro South Africa representative Kirby Stein confirmed the development via the company’s website, saying partnerships with clubs like FC Platinum spoke volumes about their commitment to the growth and development of football in Zimbabwe.

“Partnerships with clubs such as FC Platinum speak to our commitment to the growth and development of Zimbabwean football. FC Platinum have become one of Zimbabwe football’s most successful teams, winning three consecutive Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) titles, (securing) four Caf Champions League qualifications and two appearances in the Caf Confederation Cup. We are delighted to welcome them to the Umbro brand stable and look forward to a meaningful and dynamic partnership over the years to come,” said Stein.

Pure Platinum Play president Fabian Mashingaidze said the partnership speaks to the club’s vision of becoming a leading brand in Africa.

“As the famous Chinese proverb says ‘a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step’, a partnership of this magnitude is indeed that step that aligns us with our African aspiration,” said Mashingaidze.

FC Platinum are the third major partner for the global sportswear brand in the region, joining fellow PSL side Ngezi Platinum and the Zimbabwe national team in wearing the double diamond.