WATCH: Umguza Yacht Club transforms into epicentre of fun with “Shorts and Slay” event

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Umguza Yacht Club transformed into the ultimate hotspot on Saturday as the “Shorts and Slay” event captivated attendees with a day of non-stop fun, thrilling activities, and joyous celebrations.

The event offered a diverse range of activities, from zip-lining and swings to horse rides and quad bikes, ensuring an action-packed day for the enthusiastic crowd. The inclusion of a pool table added a touch of competitive excitement to the mix.

Amidst the adrenaline rush, the event became a special celebration for those born in January, with popular artistes like Ramsey K and others being honoured. The birthday celebrants were treated to a lively celebration, complete with cakes and well-wishes, elevating the festive atmosphere.

The entertainment lineup featured top-notch DJs, including Molfy, Teekay, Rhaftoe, and Sweeto, who kept the energy levels soaring throughout the day. Ramsey K and the Big Ray band added to the festivities with their captivating performances.

Team Corolla, a group of car enthusiasts passionate about the iconic Corolla, added flair to the event. Members Mayibongwe Mkhweli and MaZet celebrated their birthdays, contributing to the overall jubilant spirit.

Beyond the entertainment, attendees had the chance to win exciting giveaways, including cash prizes, adding an element of surprise and delight to an already exhilarating event.

Tawanda Talent Muchechete, the manager at Umguza Yacht Club, expressed his elation at the event’s success.

“It was such a good event. To us, it’s a great success since it was our first time hosting it and the turnout was good. We’re happy and hoping to do it again in April, and hoping it will be bigger than this. We’d like to thank everyone who supported and made the event possible,” he said. –@TashaMutsiba