WATCH: Umviyo, umnyi juice: Lupane Veggie Guys on right path

Peter Matika [email protected]

Following the success of producing a one-of-a-kind chilli sauce last year, a company based in Lupane, Matabeleland North province may have struck gold, as it has strategically diversified by introducing a new range of indigenous juices.

Lupane Veggie Guys showcased for the first time at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair last week, and its new juices attracted so much attention that may possibly come with local and foreign investment.

One of the company’s directors Mr Makhosi Godonga Mahlangu who completed his BSc (Hons) in Animal Science and Rangeland Management at Lupane State University and also holds an MSc in Animal Science from the University of Fort Hare in South Africa said the company also processes polony and other cold meats, juices, and traditional foods.

All the company’s products have a distinct label, Lupane Veggie Guys and the address given is in the Matabeleland North capital.

Lupane Veggie Guys’ stand was stationed at the ZimTrade stand.

“The juice range is made from seasonal fruits such as chocolate berry (umtshwankela), umnyi, baobab, marula, umviyo and ginger. These indigenous juices are seasonal and have a different texture on the palate. We have umnyi juice and umtshwankela which is in season. We have an array of juices that include our classic ginger juice,” said Mr Mahlangu, a certified food scientist.

The company also exhibited new chilli flavours to their original ones. The new flavours include a herbal one (Ndiya Ndiya) and sweet chilli.

“This is an untapped market, which we could turn into a mega business. We have so many of these indigenous fruits in our own backyards and the least we can do is benefit from them economically. We are exporting our product to the world soon, with our prime product being our range of chilli sauces.

“We don’t have a specific target but we hope to see our products being appreciated across the world. The world has confidence in our country, so this is our contribution to building more trust,” said Mr Mahlangu.

He said as a country it would be prudent to harness and uncover secrets of indigenous crops and fruits.

“We can make this happen as a country. I am proud as a Zimbabwean to have showcased this and all were under a great theme Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness. This is a sheer sign that we are on the right path as a country. Our traditional foods can assist in boosting tourism through traditional delights such as these that we are developing and producing,” said Mr Mahlangu.

“Our mandate is to use natural foods that grow well under our natural environments such as Lupane. These have great health benefits as they are familiar to us as a country.”

He said all the main ingredients were bought from local communities as a way of empowering them.

“By this we are empowering them through job creation, improving their livelihoods through the generation of indigenous plants that I believe will be in high demand within the next few years. We will be having countries scrambling for our herbs and plants. So, once we procure the fruits, we assess them and add value to them through different food processes until they are finished products,” said Mr Mahlangu.

Mr Mahlangu has always been passionate about examining traditional African foods in and across Zimbabwe, while also discussing the evolution of these foods through migration patterns.

He has a strong background in food processing, novel food designs, modern culinary trends, sustainable food trends, and science acumen in traditional foods.

It is through his dream that he and his partners managed to establish a company, Lupane Veggie Guys, that is making a number of products that are now found in local shops.

He said there are over 40 different indigenous fruit trees in Zimbabwe and he is in the process of using them to develop jams and juices.