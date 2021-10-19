WATCH: ‘Unconditionally remove illegal Western embargo’

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

WAR veterans and diplomats yesterday condemned the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries and are pushing for their unconditional removal, saying they are not only hurting ordinary Zimbabweans, but also undermining Sadc trade and economic growth.

Zimbabwe’s successful fast track land reform programme, which was implemented at the turn of the millennium, led the United States of America to impose illegal and unjustified sanctions under the so-called Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) of 2001. Supplementing the US’ legislative sanctions of ZIDERA are Executive Sanctions (Executive Order 13288) of March 2003 renewable yearly. These unilateral sanctions were concurrently underpinned by those imposed by the European Union. The latter are being relaxed in the wake of UK’s Brexit. The Sadc summit of August 2019 in Tanzania declared October 25 as the day on which countries in regional bloc can collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions through various activities and platforms.

Sadc leaders have continued their call for the removal of sanctions to pave way for socio-economic transformation and economic development of Zimbabwe.

In an interview yesterday, the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said they were rallying behind the Sadc initiative.

He said the deceit by the Western countries to justify economic aggression are being exposed through the Sadc solidarity.

“For two decades, the heinous sanctions have been floundering in their original intent. However, creative pro-business policies and programmes of His Excellency President Mnangagwa have been relentlessly offsetting the blunt weapon of unilateral sanctions,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“The outrage of our Sadc members has further isolated the culprit nations of the West. Their disingenuous lies to justify economic aggression are being exposed. As a result, there is growing international hostility to these sanctions.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Sadc solidarity enhances the country’s resolve and defiance.

“We are even more confident of winning the war against ZIDERA sanctions. As ZNLWVA we are very gratified by the Sadc initiative, which is reminiscent of our solidarity during the years of shared struggle against racism, apartheid, settler minority rule for freedom, democracy and independence,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the sanctions were illegal as they were imposed outside of the United Nations Charter.

“They had no legitimacy whatsoever save for the overriding hegemonic ambitions of neo-imperial America and post-imperial European powers of the infamous 1884 Berlin Conference of the Partition of Africa,” he said.

“The purpose was to kick Zimbabwe out of the global financial system whose dominant player is the USA and its Mighty Dollar. The ultimate goal was to bring regime change through the overthrow of the populist Zanu-PF government begot in 1980 by the victory of the armed national liberation movement.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said the West never forgave Zimbabwe for what they saw as a “cheeky affront” by a defiant African nation to their vaunted military supremacy.

“The thrust being to punish the population of Zimbabwe through denial of the development dividend rendered possible by unfettered access to the global financial markets. The desired and ensuing cruel poverty was intended to engender hatred,” he said.

“This in turn would spawn a divorce between the people and their populist party of history. The end game being the revival of neo-imperial control through a pliant domestic political regime.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe used its plucky state apparatus to lead and sustain the game hanging land restitution from a remnant settler minority to the landless majority in 2000.

“As ZNLWVA, we take ample heart from the solidarity support of our fellow Sadc neighbours and sister republics.

They designated each 25 October as an annual day dedicated to the fight against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia Rosina Chikava said the sanctions were also affecting the Sadc region given that the country was no longer exporting some of its products.

“We have to understand that if you look at Sadc as a bloc, Zimbabwe is a strategic partner and these sanctions are affecting the region because we should be producing and exporting to other countries in the region, but due to sanctions our factories are not working because we cannot access capital to recapitalise our industry,” she said.

“Our companies don’t have enough money to buy raw materials to produce so these sanctions are also hurting the region.”

Ambassador Chikava said on October 25, they add their voices in calling for the removal of sanctions.

“That is why Sadc has called for the removal of these sanctions and come October 25, we are going to also add our voices as embassies in our various stations to say the sanctions are hurting our economy.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa is trying his best through his reengagement and engagement efforts,” she said.

Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nicklaas Kandjii called for the unconditional removal of sanctions, saying they have reduced Zimbabwe’s capacity to take part in regional programmes supported by international cooperating partners, thus impacting negatively on the region’s development and integration agenda.

“As a matter of principle and solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe, Namibia continues to call for the unconditional lifting of the illegal sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States. The sanctions have proven to be directly affecting entities beyond the so-called targeted individuals and have a negative impact on the credibility of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The sanctions have serious trickle-down effects on economy and people of Zimbabwe and by extension our region Sadc.”

Ambassador Kandjii said sanctions have had an adverse effect as international finance and investment entities are forced to take precautionary measures, thereby inadvertently restricting the extension of financial support to Zimbabwe, which is critical to the full economic recovery of the country.

“Therefore, Namibia reiterates the call for the lifting of these sanctions that have a negative impact on the socio-economic transformation of Zimbabwe and the greater region at large,” he said. — @mashnets