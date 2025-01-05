WATCH: Unity, Rhythm and Joy: The 6th edition of the Kokota Festival leaves a lasting impression

Mthabisi Tshuma [email protected]

The sixth edition of the Kokota Festival was bigger and better, uniting young artists and party lovers from the City of Kings and Queens when it was held on Unity Day.

The leisure spot, The Vista, came alive with pulsating beats and energetic performances from up-and-coming artists across genres, primarily hip hop and Amapiano. The spectacular event was a testament to the power of music, dance, and community spirit.

The festival’s exciting lineup featured dance groups, musicians, electrifying DJs, charismatic MCs, and stunning models, all of whom came together to create an unforgettable experience.

The crowd was wowed by the impressive performances, which showcased the best of local talent. Notable performances came from Amakruger, Smokey, Blaq Oops, and Browny aka Mr Kokota.

Commenting on this year’s edition, the brainchild of the Kokota Festival, Browny, said the event was more than just a showcase of artistic expression.

“It was a celebration of community, a reminder that music and dance have the power to unite us all. The 6th edition of the Kokota Festival was a resounding success, a shining tribute to the power of rhythm, joy, and community.

“As we reflect on the magic of that unforgettable day, we are reminded that the true spirit of Kokota lives on, inspiring us to come together and celebrate our shared humanity,” said Browny.

