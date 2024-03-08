WATCH: Urgent call for Sadc to unite against UK Trophy Importation Ban, economic and conservation consequences feared

Nqobile Bhebhe in Maun, Botswana

SOUTHERN African Development Committee (Sadc) head of States should immediately stand up in one voice against the proposed United Kingdom trophy importation ban.

The UK parliament is this month expected to debate the Private Members Bill.

It seeks to ban importing the body parts of lions, elephants, and giraffes to the UK that fetch significant foreign currency revenue.

If the bill is passed, it will have dire economic and conservation consequences in the region.

In engagements today with Sadc journalists drawn from Zimbabwe, Namibia, and South Africa here in Maun, Botswana, Mochaba Development Proprietary Limited director, Ms Debbie Peake said lobby efforts should be elevated to regional level.

“Communities, academia, and conservationist have spoken that the bill is ill-conceived. I feel that the matter should now be elevated to Sadc level,” she said.

“I believe that if it comes to Sadc, Presidents speaking against the bill that would have a huge impact.”

Ms Peake described the proposed bill as astonishing saying there was no consultation.

“The ill-conceived bill is not fit for any purpose. There was no consultation.

UK is using misinformation to push the bill. It is astonishing.”

During the engagement, Mr Richard Fynn of Okavango Institute said Africa needs to stand up against Western capitals who want to dictate to governments how to manage wildlife resources.

He said the Western prescription is against proven scientific evidence.

Mr Fynn said the top down approach has its footprint in the colonial era which the West wants to perpetuate at the detriment of communities.

To that end, he said Sadc countries should stand against the proposed importation trophy ban to the United Kingdom.

“The West views animals as more important than people. This is unjust and wrong,” he said.

“The West wants to employ a top-down approach which is disenfranchising the communities. Communities are better placed to stop rhino and elephant poaching. There is a need for Africa to stand up against the West. This is Africa. We will do wildlife conservation for the people and by the people of Africa”

Botswana has rallied Southern African countries to speak with one voice against the United Kingdom’s planned trophy hunting ban, which has the potential to cripple economic and conservation efforts in the entire region.

British legislators in the House of Commons are this month set to debate a Bill designed to close out trophy hunting imports in that country.

Said the Botswana Environment and Tourism Minister, Mr Dumezweni Mthimkhulu: “Last year when a similar bill came before the UK parliament, we lobbied against the bill and it was rejected.

“We did that (lobbying) in conjunction with our neighbours, our friends who are also threatened by the bill. We had a commitment from members of Parliament in the UK,” said the minister.

“We are hoping that our neighbours, our brothers will again join us in the lobby efforts.

“We have spoken to them before and we will still engage them.

“We are happy that you (Sadc journalists) are here (in Botswana) to galvanise our governments, galvanise our citizens against the bill,” said the minister.

More to follow.