WATCH: Uthando Luyingozi author Nkosana Hlabano Moyo laid to rest

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Prominent author Nkosana Hlabano Moyo was buried in Gwatemba, Matabeleland South, on Friday, marking the end of an illustrious 35-year career.

Moyo passed away last Monday after succumbing to cancer at the age of 85.

He is survived by his wife, Sithembile Moyo, six children, and 13 grandchildren, all of whom spoke highly of his legacy.

The late author, scriptwriter, linguist, editor, subsistence farmer, teacher, administrator, and Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church elder was celebrated as a pioneer and visionary who consistently put others first.

Moyo was widely recognised for his literary talents, having authored notable works such as Uthando Luyingozi, Ubukhosi Ngamazolo, Ngakutshela, Unpardonable Abomination, Enslaved in Freedom, and Emgwaqweni Wemathimbeni. His works became set books in the school curriculum, while his Focus Study Aids Ndebele O-level Study Guide helped students prepare for their Zimsec Ndebele examinations.

He collaborated with esteemed figures such as the late Pathisa Nyathi and Felix “Slandulo” Moyo.

As a thespian and actor, Moyo appeared in dramas, including the famous ZBC Radio 2 drama Sakhelene Zinini, in which he played the role of Chikwangwara, a Malawian native, during the 1980s.

Born in Msipane (then Shabani), Moyo displayed a passion for education from an early age. Over the years, he earned a carpentry qualification at Nyazura Mission, a Certificate in Education, a Diploma in Education, a Bachelor of Arts in Education, and a Graduate Certificate in Education. These qualifications paved the way for his career as an educator at various schools, including Balule Primary School, Sogwala Primary School, Mkoba Primary School, and Vungu Primary School, where he served as headmaster. He later held a headmaster role at Pelandaba Primary School.

Moyo also worked as an editor at the Literature Bureau and taught IsiNdebele at Milton High School and Luveve High School.

During his eulogy, Welcome Ndabambi highlighted Moyo’s exemplary life. “We have lost a library. Moyo was a very astute man who prioritised the needs of others. He led an exemplary life and aspired to see those around him prosper.

“In Kensington, he donated land to the SDA Church and was the pioneer of the church’s branch in the area. Such acts of kindness and philanthropy distinguished him from others,” said Ndabambi.

Moyo’s children, Mqhelewenkosi and Makhosiwonke, also paid heartfelt tributes.

“I was blessed to have him as my father. Beyond being a parent, he was a life mentor, teacher, guide, and counsellor — a wellspring of wisdom. Growing up, he was a disciplinarian who ensured we stayed on the straight and narrow, yet he also taught us the importance of individual willpower. He had a great sense of humour, which many of us inherited,” said Makhosiwonke.

For Mqhelewenkosi, Moyo was “more than just a parent.”

“He was my guide, protector, and greatest inspiration. A steadfast man, unwavering in his principles. A loving father, whose warmth and care made me feel safe and cherished. Above all, he was a godly man, living with faith, integrity, and humility, setting an example for all who knew him,” said Mqhelewenkosi.

SDA Church pastors Taddius Nkanyezi, Sindiso Mpofu, Dumisani Nxumalo, Bongani Ndlovu, Micah Choga, and Qedumusa Mathonsi also paid their respects to Moyo.